Texas Toddler Sneaks Into Mom’s DoorDash, Orders Up An Epic Meal

It was one undoubtedly tall order.

A Texas mother was surprised to find a large fast food order at her door this week only to find out the culprit: Her two-year-old son.

Kelsey Golden’s son Barrett may not be “The Hamburglar” but he managed to inconspicuously get dozens of McDonald’s cheeseburgers into his clutches thanks to his mother’s DoorDash app, Texas news outlet KRIS 6 News reported.

The toddler’s order occurred after he was “tossing” the phone around and tried using it to look at himself, according to Houston Life.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself [with my phone], and so he was doing that... I thought I’d locked the phone, but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden said.

The alarming order came with a roughly $91 price tag including a $16 tip to a delivery driver.

Golden later posted an adorable photo of Barrett with his own version of a Happy Meal on Facebook.

Golden made the post on a community page in effort to give the cheeseburgers away, and people took her up on the offer.

“I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one,” Golden told KRIS 6 News.

Golden said she has “hid” the DoorDash app on her phone as a result of her toddler’s order.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...