Texas town in 'shock and grieving together' after shooting at mall leaves eight dead
People gathered at the Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, Texas to honor the eight people shot and killed at an outlet mall.
A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and started shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall Saturday, killing eight and wounding seven others — three critically — before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said. Authorities did not immediately provide details about the victims at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping center, but witnesses reported seeing children among them. The shooting, the latest eruption of what has been an unprecedented pace of mass killings in the U.S., sent hundreds fleeing in panic.
Texas police on Sunday were investigating what motivated a 33-year-old gunman to kill at least eight people at a mall over the weekend, as President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws. The Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday confirmed the identity of the assailant in Saturday's shooting as Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old resident of Dallas, Texas. Police said Garcia killed eight people and wounded at least seven on Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas, before he was killed by police.
Authorities responded to the Allen Premium Outlets to investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon that killed eight victims and sent others to hospitals, with a victim as young as 5 years old.
He has championed guns and gutted mental health care. How can he still claim that access to such care is the key to preventing mass shootings?
Police respond to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall
According to AP and CNN, the gunman who killed eight people at a suburban Dallas outdoor mall showed an interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, and authorities are investigating whether tho…
Jeremy Lock/ReutersThe gunman who murdered eight people and wounded seven others at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, was identified Sunday as a 33-year-old former security guard named Mauricio Garcia whose social media accounts suggested an interest in neo-Nazi ideology.Garcia, whose family lives in nearby Dallas, was killed by a police officer responding to the carnage at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. He had been living in a hotel, according to several media outlets, citing l
Twenty-year-old Christian LaCour was one of eight victims killed by gunfire Saturday afternoon. According to his family, he worked as a security guard for the mall.
