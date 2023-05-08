Texas town in 'shock and grieving together' after shooting at mall leaves eight dead

Reuters

Two of 20 cheetahs brought from southern Africa to India to re-establish the species in the country have died this year but the rest are well, the government said on Monday, although it said the unprecedented project had its challenges. The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in September and February in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species that disappeared from the country 70 years ago. The deaths raised concerns about the effort that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed, but that some conservationists have called a "vanity project" that overlooks the fact the African cheetah is not native to South Asia.