Texas town struck by at least one tornado, local media says

By Brad Brooks

LUBBOCK, Texas (Reuters) - The North Texas town of Perryton was struck by one or more tornados that inflicted damage to homes and a mobile home park, local media reported on Thursday, but there were no confirmed reports of casualties.

Local KVII-TV reported that at least 30 trailers had been damaged or destroyed in Perryton and that firefighters were still rescuing victims at 6 p.m. local time. It said the twon may have been struck by three tornadoes.

Images from the ground in Perryton showed homes torn apart and left in rubble.A woman who answered the phone at the Ochiltree County sheriff's office said she could not yet provide any details on injuries or deaths.

"Jane & I are praying for the people of Perryton tonight. I am in contact with Mayor Symons and this tragedy is being closely monitored by myself and my whole staff," U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, said on Twitter, referring to Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons.

Perryton, with about 8,000 residents, is about 110 miles northeast of Amarillo, close to the Oklahoma state line.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Costas Pitas)