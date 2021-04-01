Texas trooper wounded in shooting dies from injuries

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week has died, officials said Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, 38, had been on life support after he was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Authorities say that 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson shot Walker before the trooper had stopped his vehicle during the traffic stop.

Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and was later flown to a hospital in Waco, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.

Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead Saturday. Pinson killed himself, according to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.

“Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015. Officials said he had been kept on life support so that his organs could be donated.

