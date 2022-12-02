Texas truck driver accused of running over man at Hempfield auto parts store

Dec. 2—A Texas commercial truck driver is accused by state police of hitting and running over a man Wednesday at a Hempfield auto parts store, leaving him seriously injured, according to court papers.

The incident was reported at ABC Auto Parts on Mt. Thor Road around 5 p.m.

A witness told troopers a commercial truck turned around in the shop's lot and the man attempted to get information from its driver. The driver instead hit the man with the front of the truck and ran over him before fleeing the scene, according to court papers.

The witness was able to get identifying information from the truck and relayed it to investigators, who contacted the owner of the shipping transportation company for which Quantae M. Beavers, 25, of Dallas, was driving. He was found about 49 miles away in eastern Allegheny County and taken into custody, police said.

The injured man was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of serious injuries to his lower extremities.

Beavers is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, trespass and reckless endangerment. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail after being deemed a flight risk during his arraignment. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A Dec. 15 preliminary hearing is set.

