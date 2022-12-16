Texas truck driver granted bail in Hempfield hit-and-run case

Dec. 16—A Texas man was granted bail Thursday after spending two weeks behind bars in connection with a Hempfield hit and run that left a man seriously injured.

District Judge Joseph DeMarchis set $100,000 bail for Quantae Beavers, 25, of Dallas. DeMarchis previously denied bail after Beavers' Nov. 30 arrest in connection with the incident at ABC Auto Parts on Mt. Thor Road.

Defense attorney Sean Rieger said Beavers had been working in the area with a trucking company and would continue to hold that job and remain in Pennsylvania if he is able to post bail. Beavers would not be permitted to drive a truck for the company, Rieger said.

"He knows the risks of messing up again," Rieger argued.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Echard said she felt Beavers being granted bail was fair, but asked that he undergo a mental health evaluation while at the Westmoreland County Prison.

"I'm confident that he will, hopefully, be compliant with his bond," she said.

A commercial truck turned around in the ABC Auto Parts lot and a man there attempted to get information from its driver, according to court papers. The driver instead hit the man with the front of the truck and ran him over before fleeing the scene, police said.

A witness relayed identifying information from the truck to investigators, who contacted the owner of the shipping transportation company for which Beavers was driving. He was found about 49 miles away in eastern Allegheny County and taken into custody, police said.

The injured man was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of serious injuries to his lower extremities.

Beavers waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, trespass and reckless endangerment.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .