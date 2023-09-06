Texas trucker pleads guilty to sexual assault

Sep. 5—A truck driver from Texas was ordered to serve up to six years in prison for sexual assaults against three teen-aged girls in Rostraver.

Clyde D. Clark, 43, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges in three cases in which he was accused of having improper sexual relations with girls ages 16, 14 and 12 in 2021 and 2022.

According to court records, Clark worked as an over-the-road truck driver and moved to Westmoreland County in 2021.

Clark pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault and child endangerment in connection with allegations from a 16-year-old victim. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and indecent assault in connection with the allegations brought by the other two girls.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Clark to serve three to six years in prison and an additional three years on probation. Clark will also be subjected to a lifetime registration as a convicted sex offender.

The judge said Clark can seek to have his parole transferred to Texas once he is released from prison in Pennsylvania.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .