Texas: two hostages dead and police officer killed during rescue attempt

An attempt by police in Texas’s capital city to rescue two people being held hostage ended in deadly bloodshed Saturday – both hostages died while their captor as well as a tactical officer were fatally shot, according to officials.

Austin police responded to a 911 call at 3am Saturday that reported someone had been stabbed in a home. Officers forced their way into the home in question but were shot at, the Austin police department said in a press briefing attended by CBS News.

Knowing there were victims inside along with the shooter, officers then summoned a specialized tactical – or Swat – team, Austin’s interim chief of police, Robin Henderson, said in the briefing.

“At about 4.11am, Swat officers arrived on scene and forced entry into the residence a second time to rescue the victims,” Henderson said.

The gunman in the home, Henderson said, “immediately fired … at the officers, and the Swat officers returned fire”.

Two members of the Swat team were struck, and one – Jorge Pastore – later died at hospital. The other officer, who has not been named, is in a stable condition at hospital, CBS News reported.

The two hostages were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither has been identified, and police did not say how they died. The suspect died at the scene.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family,” Austin’s mayor, Kirk Watson, said in a statement on Facebook.

“We rely on brave people who are in harm’s way when they are serving us. We should never lose sight of that. This event jarringly brings home that truth. The danger and potential loss is not theoretical – it’s very, very real.”

Austin police did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the two hostages who died.

Henderson said: “This has been a very tragic day,” she said. “A very tragic incident for all involved.”

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the chief added: “My heart is heavy today. Please help me and our [Austin police department] family pay tribute to … Jorge Pastore for his brave & heroic actions. Sir, we’ll take it from here.

“Thanks for all the prayers & thoughts. Continue to keep the Pastore family and our second officer injured in your prayers.”

Hostage rescue operations are generally considered to be among the most dangerous situations involving victims as well as the law enforcement and military whom they count on for protection.