A Texas university reported 8 rapes on campus in 2016-17, but now admits there were 38. Experts say this problem is happening nationwide.

This week, Texas State University announced it under-reported sexual assaults on campus during the 2016 and 2017 school years.

The school had originally reported just eight instances of sexual assault but now says the actual number is 38.

Experts told Insider they worry the real number of sexual assaults on college campuses may be much higher, and that under-reported data extends far beyond Texas State University.

Visit Insider.com for more stories.

Texas State University admitted to severely underreporting the number of sexual assaults on its San Marcos campus for the 2016 and 2017 school years.

The school had originally reported just eight cases but now says the real number was 38.

While that discrepancy is shocking on its own, some experts think the real number of sexual assaults on campus that go unreported may be much higher, and that the issue extends far beyond Texas State.

Texas State University told The Texas Tribune in a statement on Monday that its old crime reporting system "did not produce accurate statistics."

In a statement emailed to Insider, a Texas State spokesperson said the Department of Education approached the school earlier this summer to revise its crime statistics numbers. The agency has been working with the school since mid-May to make sure this year's statistics are accurate. While the school said it had made efforts to improve its reporting, the inaccurate data may have violated US law.

Schools can face million-dollar fines for misreporting crime data on campus

Under The Clery Act, schools are required to accurately report student crime data and properly warn students of potential threats. The act was created in 1990 as an amendment to Title IX — which is meant to protect people from sexual discrimination — and was named after Jeanne Clery, a Lehigh University student who was raped and killed at the school in 1986.

Schools found to have violated the Clery Act can face stiff fines. A single violation can cost a school $53,907, but in some more egregious cases, that penalty can soar much higher.

Last October, the Department of Education fined the University of Montana nearly $1 million for reporting "inaccurate and misleading data," on a number of crime statistics, including sexual assault.

Two years before that, the Department of Education issued its largest fine to date for a Clery Act violation, levied against Pennsylvania State University. That fine, which came out to $2.4 million, was issued for the school's "chronic" violations and were related to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal that rocked the university.

University of Pennsylvania More

Wikimedia Commons

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about what penalties Texas State University could face, but in a statement provided to The Texas Tribune, the agency said it has a "longstanding policy not to comment on institutional oversight activities, program reviews, or investigations — including the acknowledgment that they exist — until the outcome officially has been communicated to the institution."

The Texas State spokesperson said the school is responding to the errors by creating an internal Clery Compliance Committee, and joining the national Clery Center, which helps identify best practices.

The Texas State case points to a broader issue of universities struggling to accurately report sexual assaults

While the Pennsylvania and Montana examples stand out as exceptions, a quick look at self-reported sexual assault data from universities make it appear as if rape on campus is almost nonexistent.

In an interview with Insider, Deborah Vagins, senior vice president for research and public policy at the American Association of University Women, said a whopping a 89% of nearly 11,000 US campuses her organization reviewed had self-reported zero instances of sexual assault on their campuses.