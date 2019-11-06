Texas Voters Approve Constitutional Ban On State Income Tax

Texas voters on Tuesday approved an amendment to the state’s constitution banning an income tax.

While Texas is already one of seven states that does not have an income tax, the amendment will make it extremely difficult to impose the tax in the future.

“Today’s passage of Prop 4 is a victory for taxpayers across the Lone Star State,” said Republican Governor Greg Abbot. “I am grateful to Rep. Jeff Leach for his bold leadership on this issue, and for the overwhelming majority of Texans who voted to ensure that our great state will always be free of a state income tax.

“This ban on such a disastrous tax will keep our economy prosperous, protect taxpayers, and ensure that Texas remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbot continued.

The Texas government currently derives most of its revenue from sales and property taxes.

Leach, who authored the amendment, said his initiative will make it “virtually impossible” to impose an income tax. The amendment requires two thirds of the state House and Senate to repeal the amendment and call a statewide election in order to approve the tax.

“Because of their voices and their votes, every Texan can rest easy knowing that our Constitution now ensures their hard-earned paychecks are protected from a future state income tax,” Leach said upon the amendment’s passage.

Texas has become an attractive destination for Californian conservatives fed up with their state’s high taxes and cost of living. In all, over half of registered voters are contemplating leaving California, 40 percent of them conservative.

