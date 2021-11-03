Texas voters pass statewide COVID-inspired measures

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a pair of statewide constitutional amendments that passed Tuesday.

Between the lines: Proposition 3, which was approved 63% to 37%, bars governments from taking any action that "prohibits or limits religious services."

The proposition is part of a much broader national COVID-19 debate that pits public health officials bent on stymieing the disease's spread against pastors who say they were protecting their practice of religion.

Proposition 6, which was approved 88% to 12%, gives residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities the right to designate an "essential caregiver" who could not, under most circumstances, be barred from in-person visits.

The proposition comes after stories of elderly people enduring months of isolation as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Early voting results suggested both amendments would pass.

