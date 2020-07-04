Texas waited to require masks, close beaches ahead of Fourth of July as coronavirus spiked

Customers comply with the mandatory face mask order at The Spot, a popular restaurant and bar on the boardwalk in Galveston Beach. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

As COVID-19 infections spiked in South Texas, officials closed beaches and the governor ordered the wearing of masks, but crowds still descended on Galveston's restaurants and Pleasure Pier amusement park on Friday.

At The Spot, a popular three-story beachfront restaurant on Seawall Boulevard, signs warned that patrons had to wear masks or the business could be fined $1,000. Staff patrolled the parking lot, making sure several dozen customers waiting in line were social distancing. Nearby, police warned passersby they faced $250 fines for not masking up. Some listened, some didn't.

This was Texas — and much of America — in the strange, scary, defiant age of the virus. Skies were sunny and people needing escape pushed the limits on a breezy holiday weekend. Mask-less children darted toward a roller coaster while health officials cautioned that infections could spiral further upward — those were the conflicting images of a nation.

Jimmy, center, and Rachel Kinder, right, brought their daughter Arabella, 5, to the Pleasure Pier on Galveston Island. "The whole mask thing should be a personal choice," Jimmy Kinder says. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“I don’t really see too much sense in it,” said Randy Clark, 49, who was visiting from North Texas with a dozen relatives. “There’s no continuity to the rules. They closed the beaches and canceled the light show, but you can still go in a restaurant or the Pleasure Pier.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott resisted requiring masks until Friday, after Houston — a metro area that's home to almost 7 million people less than an hour's drive from the island — had become a national hot spot with hospitals full of COVID-19 patients. Galveston officials waited until Friday to announce beach closings, blocking parking along Seawall and canceling the annual fireworks show.

Galveston County leaders relented a bit on Friday by allowing foot traffic on Bolivar Peninsula. In the Galveston area, about 14% of those tested had the virus this week, up from 0.6% in May, when Abbott allowed businesses to start reopening, according to Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County's health director.

“Right after the reopening, people came down to Galveston and were not paying much attention to the rules” about social distancing and wearing masks at bars and restaurants, he said. "People were just gathered around, acting like it was a big party.”

Nila White, 20, left, and Brooklin Lafong, 22, stay busy making cocktails to go at The Spot, a popular restaurant and bar in Galveston, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The average age of those testing positive dropped from 60 in April to 29 last week, Keiser said. One of the biggest hot spots in the county is an inland area on Galveston Island where service workers live.

“The business owners are in a terrible situation: They need to stay open to make money, but they don’t want their employees to get infected. The problem is, there are chokepoints: Is there a line going in? Is there a way to keep people from gathering as they move through the establishment?”

Keiser planned to mostly stay home on the Fourth of July, except for a drive down Seawall, “just to see what it looks like.”

At the Pleasure Pier, tables were full at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant and families were flowing onto the rides and into the souvenir shop. They passed a Duck Tour boat about to depart with a dozen people aboard, all masked, with seats in between.

“Businesses need to stay open or they’re just going to shut down,” said the tour boat’s captain, Raymond Smith, a father of eight who wore a shark mask. “What do you do, cower in your house and don’t feed your children?”