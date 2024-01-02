Texas and Washington fans take over French Quarter during Sugar Bowl game
These past few days Texas and Washington fans have taken over the streets of New Orleans in anticipation for Monday night's sugar bowl matchup between the 2 teams.
These past few days Texas and Washington fans have taken over the streets of New Orleans in anticipation for Monday night's sugar bowl matchup between the 2 teams.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
A sloppy but suspenseful come-from-behind victory over Alabama was Michigan’s defiant response to a season full of skeptics and questions. Now the Wolverines are playing for the national championship.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
The Rams cut Brett Maher after just seven games earlier this season.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Wall Street economists and market strategists entered 2023 expecting a recession and predicting unusually weak returns for stocks.
New year, new Tournament of Roses Parade to watch!
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.