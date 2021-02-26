Texas weather: Biden visits state amid recovery from deadly cold snap

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mr Biden toured the Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the nation
Mr Biden toured the Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the nation

President Joe Biden has travelled to Texas in his first trip to a disaster zone, visiting with workers still reeling from a deadly winter storm.

"You're doing God's work," Mr Biden told emergency workers in Houston.

His visit comes as Texas recovers from a massive energy grid failure that left millions without electricity amid an unusually frigid cold snap.

Dozens of deaths have been blamed on the cold, but it could take months to determine the full tally, US media say.

The energy disaster, which affected some four million residents, came as Texas was seeing the lowest recorded temperatures in over three decades earlier this month.

Miles of pipes in the south-western state froze and subsequently burst as homes and businesses that are not often insulated against cold weather lost heat.

A woman boils snow for the water
Texas residents boiled snow for their water supply after treatment centres failed

Water treatment plants also failed, forcing millions of residents to boil water to disinfect it. Thousands collected snow - rare in the state - and used the water to flush their toilets. Several communities are still under orders to boil their water.

Earlier this week, Mr Biden declared a major disaster in Texas, clearing the way for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts.

Mr Biden's homeland security adviser said on Thursday that $9m (£6.5m) had already been allocated for assistance.

The cold weather that set in over the Valentine's Day weekend has mostly now passed, with temperatures reaching around 78F (26C) in Houston during Mr Biden's visit.

What did Mr Biden say?

In one of his first trips since taking office in January, Mr Biden toured the Houston area with Republican Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Jill Biden.

Houston - the most populous city in Texas - experienced over one million power outages.

President Biden gave Republican Governor Greg Abbott a fist-bump after he landed in Houston
President Biden gave Texas Governor Greg Abbott a fist-bump after he landed in Houston

He began by touring the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, where he told workers: "Thank you for what you're doing."

"This is a hell of an operation here," he said, after receiving a briefing from emergency officials.

Harris County at one point had 3.5 million residents without running water, one official told him. Twelve millions bottles of water have since been distributed.

"You're saving people's lives," Mr Biden continued. "As my mother would say, you're doing God's work."

The president speaks to emergency workers in Houston
'You're doing God's work,' the president told emergency workers in Houston
Biden tours the emergency centre
Biden tours the emergency centre

He later visited the Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the nation, where he helped pack bagged lunches for school children.

"We're here to help, so put us to work," he told volunteers.

According to reporters travelling with Mr Biden, he packed canned peaches while the governor packed raisins.

He is also scheduled visit a Covid vaccination centre run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema).

First Lady Jill Biden accompanied the president to Texas
First Lady Jill Biden accompanied the president to Texas

It is often customary for senators from the affected to state to travel with the president, but the White House said that Covid-mitigation measures allowed for limited space on Air Force One.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz - who was widely mocked for a vacation trip to Mexico amid one of the worst blackouts in US history - delivered a speech on "cancel culture" to a group of conservatives in Florida instead on Friday.

"Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun," Mr Cruz said as the crowd laughed. "But it's nice," he added.

The senior Texas Republican senator - John Cornyn - accompanied Mr Biden for the tour. In brief remarks to reporters, the high ranking Republican thanked Mr Biden for issuing an emergency order for the state.

Mr Biden addressed troops at the NRG Stadium in Houston
Mr Biden addressed troops at the NRG Stadium in Houston
He also received a hug from a young girl at the Houston food bank
He also received a hug from a young girl at the Houston food bank

Why did the grid fail in Texas?

Texas lawmakers are holding hearings into the why the state - America's energy capital - was not prepared for the cold weather.

Governor Abbott has blamed the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), the grid operator who he says mislead the public about their level of preparations.

A federal report from 2011 advised Texas energy providers to take measures to weatherise infrastructure. But little has been done, beyond filing planning reports.

Officials this week revealed that the grid was only minutes away from total collapse on 15 February. Ercot says that rolling blackouts were necessary to prevent 30 million residents from losing power for months.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers

    President Joe Biden heard firsthand from Texans clobbered by this month's brutal winter weather on Friday as he and his wife made their first trip to a major disaster area since he took office. Biden was briefed by emergency officials and thanked workers for doing “God's work.” With tens of thousands of Houston area residents still without safe water, local officials told Biden that many are struggling.

  • Biden has been president for a week. Here are 100 steps his White House has taken to build a new era

    New president hits the ground running with a sweeping set of executive actions, memorandums and policy proposals to shape the next four years

  • Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson some hopeful advice about healing from divorce

    Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," First Lady Jill Biden opens up about how she got over a divorce before marrying then-Sen. Joe Biden.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Facing Covid-19 crisis, Biden brings empathy back to the White House

    President Biden is making a deliberate push for empathy and kindness in the White House, marking Americans lost to Covid-19 and sharing his own experience with a grieving nation. MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses that approach and Biden's particular appeal, and answers the question, "if Biden were a rapper, which rapper would he be?"&nbsp;(This segment excerpts an interview by June Archer, available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yz-MaG9JSZo ).

  • 'Over time you heal' from divorce, Jill Biden tells Kelly Clarkson

    Dr. Biden told Clarkson, who is also divorced, that she will heal over time. "... if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better and, you know, I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best," Biden said.The interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" also covered education, the pandemic, military families and cancer research. The interview will air on Thursday (February 25).

  • Republicans urge Trump to avoid fanning flames of GOP civil war and unite party for 2022

    Trump’s CPAC speech will reveal if he is more interested in seeking vengeance against members of his own party or attacking Democrats.

  • A less Trumpy version of Trumpism might be the future of the Republican Party

    Is Sen. Marco Rubio, espousing a polished populism, the future of the GOP? Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesDonald Trump lost the 2020 election, but his populist ideas may continue to animate the Republican Party. As scholars of American beliefs and elections, we can envision a less Trumpy version of Trumpism holding sway over the party in coming years. We call it “polished populism.” Populism is folk-politics based on the premise that ordinary citizens are wiser and more virtuous than supposedly corrupt and self-serving elites. Populist rhetoric is often expressed in cruder, coarser language than ordinary political speech – less like a politician on a stage and more like a guy in a bar. Trump, a prime practitioner of populist rhetoric, took this to an extreme with the shorthand of Twitter and the insults of the locker room. Polished populists take a different approach, arguing for the same policies that Trump did – limiting immigration, redistributing wealth toward the working class rather than just the poor, opposing the woke policies of social justice movements, promoting “America First” foreign and trade policies – but without his overtly antagonistic language. Some Republicans are now arguing for a rejection of populism and a return to traditional conservatism. Those long-standing GOP priorities include limited government, strong national defense of American interests abroad, religious values and, perhaps most importantly, ordinary political personalities. For two reasons – the GOP’s narrow electoral defeat in 2020 and the changing demographics of the Republican Party – we believe that populist policies, if not rhetoric, will continue to be a dominant theme of the Republican Party. President Donald Trump smiles after speaking during an election rally on Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images Populism versus traditional conservatism The contemporary conservatism associated with Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and George W. Bush in the 2000s has several facets and factions, but it can be summed up in the phrase, “You keep what you earn, it’s a dangerous world, and God is good.” The economic, national defense and social conservatives of previous decades tended to agree that human nature is untrustworthy and society is fragile, so the U.S. needs to defend against external enemies and internal decline. Populist conservatism accepts those views but adds something different: the interests and perceptions of “ordinary” people against “elites.” So populism rejects the notion of a natural aristocracy of wealth and education, replacing it with the idea that people it considers elites, including career politicians, bureaucrats, journalists and academics, have been promoting their own interests at the expense of regular folk. The identity divide The recent rise of populism in America has been driven in part by a clear economic reality: The expansion of wealth over the last 40 years has gone almost entirely to the upper reaches of society. At the same time, the middle has stagnated or declined economically. The populist interpretation is that elites benefited from the globalization and technological advancements they encouraged, while the advantages of those trends bypassed ordinary working people. Calls for trade protections and national borders appeal to Americans who feel left behind. Populism also has a cultural aspect: rejection of the perceived condescension and smugness of the “highly educated elite.” In that sense, populism is driven by identity (who someone believes they are like, and perhaps more importantly, who they are not like). For populists, the like-minded are ordinary folk – middle income, middle-brow educations at public high schools and state universities, often middle-of-the-country – and the dissimilar are the products of expensive educations and urban lifestyles. While traditional conservatism has not vanished from the GOP, populist perceptions dominate the new working-class foundations of the party. And those reflect the emerging divide in education. The base of the Republican Party has shifted from more wealthy and educated Americans to voters without college degrees. In the 1990s, whites who did not attend college tended to back Democrat Bill Clinton, but in 2016 they supported Republican Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 39 percentage points. In 2020, it was roughly the same for Trump over Biden. In 2002, President George W. Bush spoke about the ideals represented in his ‘compassionate conservatism’ to representatives from local community groups in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images The 2020 outcome and the GOP future We believe the Republican Party will be slow to move away from this new identity. Even after a pandemic, a recession, an impeachment, four years of anti-immigration sentiment and the Black Lives Matter protests, Trump still received more votes than any presidential candidate in history not named Joe Biden. Biden’s overall victory was by a margin of 7 million votes. But his victory in the Electoral College relied on a total of 45,000 votes in three states. This was similar to Trump’s narrow 2016 Electoral College margin of 77,000 votes, also in three states. A strong Republican candidate, a foreign policy problem for the incumbent Democrat or a small piece of luck could shift the presidency back to the other party. Support for Republicans even grew somewhat among traditionally Democratic African American and Hispanic voters, despite the GOP’s anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-immigrant rhetoric. Clearly, Trumpism was not repudiated by voters in the way that Democrats had hoped. It is entirely possible that if the pandemic had not occurred – which was a major source of the decline in his support – Donald Trump would still be in the White House. The GOP could conclude that its loss was only due to an outside event and not a fundamental rejection of policy. That would give the party little incentive to change course, aside from changing the face on the poster. Over the next four years we believe the GOP will solidify the transition to a populist base, though not without resistance from traditional conservatives. Republican victory in a future presidential election would likely require an alliance between traditional and populist conservatives, with both groups turning out to vote. The question is which one will lead the coalition. The competition for the 2024 Republican nomination will likely also be a contest between these two party bases and ideologies, with the emerging winner defining the post-Trump GOP. The 2024 standard bearers The Republican contenders for the 2024 nomination and the new leadership of the GOP include a broad range of populists versus traditional conservatives. Perhaps a leading indicator of the move toward polished populism is the shift in the rhetoric employed by Marco Rubio. The senator from Florida was once a traditional conservative, but has shifted toward populism after his trouncing by Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. Recently he argued that “the future of the party is based on a multiethnic, multiracial, working-class coalition,” defined as “normal, everyday people who don’t want to live in a city where there is no police department, where people rampage through the streets every time they are upset about something.” The opposing trend toward rejecting Trumpist populism is exemplified by the shift in the arguments made by Nikki Haley. Haley, the U.N. ambassador under the Trump administration and former South Carolina governor, has rejected Trump’s leadership, now arguing that “we shouldn’t have followed him.” These two Republicans and several others see a potential president in the mirror. Which one mirrors the current GOP will depend on the realignment or retrenchment between the populists and the traditionalists. Polished populism – Trump’s policies without his personality – may be the future of the GOP’s identity.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell and David C. Barker, American University School of Public Affairs. Read more:From ‘Total exoneration!’ to ‘Impeach now!’ – the Mueller report and dueling fact perceptionsYoung Black Americans not sold on Biden, the Democrats or voting The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden news -live: President won’t punish MBS for Khashoggi murder as he meets emergency workers in Texas

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Cruz basks in warmth of Florida right-fest as Biden visits disaster-hit Texas

    The junior senator from Texas skipped his state again to joke about his trip to Cancún and warn ‘Trump ain’t going anywhere’ An unchastened Senator Ted Cruz quipped: ‘Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice!’ Photograph: John Raoux/AP America’s political divide was on display on Friday as Joe Biden travelled to Texas to comfort victims of a deadly winter storm while Ted Cruz, a senator from the state, basked in Florida sunshine and joked about his recent holiday in Mexico. The US president, who made empathy the core of his election campaign, and the first lady, Jill Biden, were traveling to Houston for his first trip to a major disaster site since taking office on 20 January. At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of severe winter weather that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water, and more than a million are still under orders to boil water before drinking it. Biden was due to meet local leaders to discuss relief and recovery efforts, visit a food bank and meet volunteers. He was to be accompanied by Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, and John Cornyn, a Republican senator from the state. But Cruz was instead enjoying a temperature of 27C in Orlando, Florida, and lapping up applause from the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, where former president Donald Trump is the headline speaker on Sunday. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Cruz made light of a controversy last week in which he flew to Cancún, Mexico, for a family holiday even as millions of Texans shivered in unheated homes. “Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said. “It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice!” The crowd laughed at the quip, which critics said showed Trump loyalists’ sense of impunity and shamelessness. Cruz went on to rail against “cancel culture”, coronavirus restrictions in restaurants and the “shrill” and “angry” political left. “We’re gathered at a time where the hard left, where the socialists control the levers of government, where they control the White House, where they control every executive branch, where they control both houses of Congress,” Cruz said. Ted Cruz places his mask on after speaking to a radio station set up at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images “Bernie [Sanders] is wearing mittens and AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is telling us she was ‘murdered’.” Cruz put a shrill emphasis on the word “murdered” to mock the Democratic congresswoman who has told how she feared for her life during the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January. He went on: “And the media desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a Republican civil war. Liberty is under assault and what are we going to do? I’ll tell you, we will fight.” Cruz was among the most prominent Senate Republicans who voted to challenge the result of the 2020 election. He issued a warning to members of his own party who want to “erase the last four years” and banish Trump’s “Make America great again” movement. “They look at Donald Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to the battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they’re terrified and they want him to go away. Let me tell you this right now: Donald J Trump ain’t going anywhere.” That promise got the biggest applause of his speech. Cruz went on to assail the new administration in comments that demonstrated what an uphill struggle Biden faces to make good on his promise of unity and healing. “These are dark days, and the media tells us this is the new ‘galactic empire’ forever and a thousand years,” Cruz said. “But already Joe Biden and the radicals in his administration, they are already overshooting, they are already going too far. Their policies don’t work. They are disasters. They are bad. They are destroying jobs. They’re stripping our freedom. And there is a natural pendulum to politics and the country will come back to sanity.” He roared loudly: “In the immortal words of William Wallace: ‘Freedom!’” Cruz is among numerous pro-Trump speakers at CPAC including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, senators Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley and congressmen Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz. False claims that the 2020 election was stolen by Biden are a popular talking point at the conference. Joe Biden greets the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, at Ellington Field joint reserve base in Houston, Texas, as he arrives following severe winter storms. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images On Sunday Trump, 74, is expected to dangle the possibility of running for president again in 2024, a prospect that complicates life for other hopefuls including former vice-president Mike Pence, who turned down an invitation to CPAC, and Pompeo. There was vivid proof of Trump’s continued dominance of the Republican party when a golden statue of him was seen at CPAC. The kitsch monument is larger than life, with a golden head and Trump’s trademark suit jacket with white shirt and red tie. Bizarrely, the disgraced ex-commander-in-chief also appears to be sporting Stars and Stripes shorts. Attendees can buy $2 bumper stickers that say “Trump is my president”, “Biden is not my president”, “Trump 2024” and a picture of the 45th president with the question “Miss me yet?” One T-shirt has a picture of Trump with the slogan “Undefeated impeachment champ”; another shows Biden with an Adolf Hitler-style moustache and the words “Not my dictator”. CPAC moved from its normal venue in Maryland to Florida because of coronavirus safety restrictions. Organisers have told attendees to wear masks but a TV reporter who went inside the venue estimated that only about 60% of people were wearing masks correctly. During his visit to Houston, Biden planned to visit a mass coronavirus vaccination centre run by the federal government. This week he commemorated the 50 millionth Covid-19 vaccination since he took office, halfway toward his goal of 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. That celebration followed a moment of silence to mark the passage earlier this week of 500,000 US deaths blamed on the disease. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Thursday: “The president doesn’t view the crisis and the millions of people who’ve been impacted by it as a Democratic or Republican issue.”

  • Named, shamed but unscathed: Saudi crown prince spared by US realpolitik

    Analysis: The US has sanctioned 76 people linked to Khashoggi’s murder, but not Mohammed bin Salman, future king of a strategic Middle East ally Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence say ‘approved’ a dissident journalist’s killing, is in his mid-30s, with good prospects to be the Saudi leader for a generation or more. Photograph: Amr Nabil/AP Friday was the day that Joe Biden’s vaunted drive to put human rights back at the centre of US foreign policy slammed, as such drives usually do, into the brick wall of great power realpolitik. As it had promised, the new administration obeyed the law laid down by Congress and ignored by its predecessor. It published an unclassified summary of the intelligence assessment that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, “approved” the murder and dismemberment of the Saudi reformer and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. For all the claims by the Trump administration that it could not publish for fear of revealing CIA “sources and methods”, the brief assessment was a logical inference from publicly available material. The 15-member murder squad included seven drawn from the prince’s own bodyguard, in an absolutist monarchy demanding absolute obedience. It was not a great work of sleuthing. However, the crown prince was not on the list of 76 Saudis sanctioned under the new Khashoggi ban unveiled by the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, imposing visa restrictions at foreigners “conducting serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities, including those that suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work”. Used to the full, the Khashoggi ban could lead to wholesale expulsions of diplomats and other operatives, not just from Saudi Arabia but also from dictatorships like China, which have been heavily involved in intimidation of Chinese nationals and Chinese Americans living in the US. The ban, though, is a general response to a very specific crime, in which the mastermind has gone without punishment, apart from naming and shaming. The treasury froze the assets of the former deputy head of Saudi intelligence and blocked all dealings with the Rapid Intervention Force, known as the Tiger Squad, but its royal patron and commander, the crown prince, was left unscathed. Furthermore, as Kristin Diwan, senior resident scholar at the Gulf States Institute observed, with the ban the Biden administration “is making a distinction between domestic suppression and its pursuit abroad”, explicitly punishing only the latter. The intelligence assessment and the punitive measures were a one-two punch, in which the second punch was pulled, a compromise born of the cold reality that any dream that King Salman would somehow demote Mohammed in the line of succession for the good of the kingdom was fanciful. The crown prince is too well entrenched for that, and being in his mid-30s, has good prospects for being Saudi leader for a generation or more. US officials point out that every administration does business in the national interest with leaders with blood on their hands, starting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. What makes Prince Mohammed different is that he is supposed to be a key strategic ally in the Middle East. The US runs five bases in Saudi Arabia. While seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (known as the JCPOA), the Biden administration is seeking to show it is not a pushover in the region. Thursday night’s airstrike on Tehran-backed militiamen in Syria is demonstration of that. And like Barack Obama before him, he will need to seek Saudi acquiescence at least or risk the monarchy joining forces in the region and in Congress to sabotage any future deal. “If we’re going to get the Saudis out of Yemen, we’re going to need their cooperation, and we need to work with them on the JCPOA,” Steven Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations said. “It’s a big important country that’s just super hard to avoid.” People displaced by conflict receive food aid donated by a Kuwaiti charity organisation in the village of Hays, near the conflict zone in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida, this week. Photograph: Khaled Ziad/AFP/Getty Images Obama bought off the Gulf monarchies with record arms sales, a tactic many US officials at the time, now in the current administration, came to regret as complicity in the mass killings of Yemeni civilians. The Biden team has sought to put that right by announcing an end to US military involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, but here again there is a grey area. The US will sell defensive weapons but not offensive ones, but in reality the distinction is open to interpretation. In the same week the Khashoggi ban was unveiled, the Saudi monarchy launched this year’s Future Investment Initiative, known as “Davos in the Desert” and by all accounts, the investment bankers and private equity moguls who stayed away in the years following Khashoggi’s slaughter, are back in force. This week may be looked back on as the one in which the effort to make Prince Mohammed a pariah finally failed.

  • U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines

    A U.S. appeals court said on Thursday it will reconsider its decision that California's ban on high-capacity magazines violates the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside a decision made last August by a divided three-judge panel, which sided with opponents of the ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, had written for the majority that the 2017 ban may have been "well-intentioned" following a spate of "heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings," but that it infringed the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

  • Texas woman whose electric bill soared over $9,000 files class-action lawsuit seeking $1 billion from Griddy

    The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Griddy customers who allegedly faced price gouging amid the historic winter storm in Texas last week.

  • Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him

    A 23-year-old Brooklyn man is facing hate crime charges for allegedly stabbing an Asian man in the back because he "didn't like the way he looked at him," according to police.

  • Jill Biden and Kelly Clarkson Joking About Bridgerton ’s Raciest Episode Is Pure Gold

    "Okay, I know what episode you're talking about."

  • Kelly Clarkson and Jill Biden bond over divorce: 'I think over time you heal,' says first lady

    "Kelly, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother..."

  • Mortgage Applications Drop 11% -- The Start of a Trend?

    Mortgage rates have fallen to historic lows in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and that's led to a surge in home loan demand. Total mortgage application volume fell 11.4% last week compared to the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Specifically, mortgage applications to purchase a home declined 12% for the week, while mortgage refinance applications fell 11%.

  • New exotic invasive snake captured in Everglades National Park. It’s likely a released pet

    Visitors hiking the Mahogany Hammock Trail in Everglades National Park earlier this month spotted an unfamiliar snake. It turned out to be a brand new invasive species.

  • They were stopped for speeding in the Keys. Then police smelled something fishy

    Two commercial fisherman from the mainland were jailed Thursday after police said they were caught in the Keys with a haul of illegal seafood that started with 100 undersized wrung lobster tails.

  • Girl, 11, finds parents dead in Missouri home. Both had Covid-19.

    Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home in the St. Louis area.