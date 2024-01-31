Texas whiskey maker Oak & Eden to open tasting room at upscale Fort Worth shopping center

David Montesino
·2 min read

With a 1,300-bottle library in its latest 1,791-square-foot tasting room and craft bar in The Shops At Clearfork, aficionados and novices alike can create bottles of Oak & Eden whiskey with a personal flavor profile to take home.

The Fort Worth location, which opens on Feb. 10 at 5289 Marathon Ave., is the Texas-based independent whiskey maker’s second in the state — the original tasting room and craft bar opened in Bridgeport in 2021.

“Serving as a pillar to the Oak & Eden brand and its ode to creative expression, customers are invited to participate in a custom bottle building experience at Clearfork,” the company says in a press release. “Every element of this program is intentional and custom, from choosing the base whiskey, the proof, the wood type, and infusion offering right there in the library.”

The whiskey brand is known for its unique in-bottle finishing process, where they add a piece of wood (a spire) to each bottle to enhance the flavor. It sources all its base whiskey from MGP, a distillery in Indiana, then finishes the process at its Texas tasting rooms.

The flavor infusions offered at the Oak & Eden Fort Worth location include Creme De Cocoa, Citrus Aperitivo and Golden Fig liqueur. Reservations are required to build individual bottles and costs from $90-$120.

“Once the bottle is built, customers can personalize the label and walk out with it to enjoy at home or gift a loved one,” according to the company. “This level of single bottle customization is unmatched in the spirits world and truly a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The craft bar menu includes Oak & Eden permanent whiskeys offered neat or on-the-rocks for $9-$18. A selection of its signature cocktails cost $14-$18 as well as seasonal drinks exclusive to the Clearfork location including the “’Midnight in Eden’ featuring butter fat-washed bourbon, plum raisin liqueur and walnut bitters, and the ‘Magnificent Seven’ boasting shitake and artichoke liqueurs, bitters, and smoked herb oil.” Three “tasting flights” are also offered from $16-$18.

The craft bar will also offer craft cocktails and light bites.