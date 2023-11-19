Texas white supremacist gang member sentenced to prison, plead guilty to meth trafficking

A North Texas meth trafficker who was a member of a white supremacist gang was sentenced to about 16-and-a-half years in federal prison, Leigha Simonton announced in a news release on Friday. Simonton is U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Levi Chamberlin Hardcastle, 35, of Rockwall, Texas, pleaded guilty in Feb. 2023 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced Thursday to 200 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle.

Hardcastle and eight other individuals — who are also tied to methamphetamine trafficking — were charged in an April 2022 indictment of several federal crimes, including distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms, and conspiracy, according to the release.

According to plea papers, Hardcastle admitted he delivered about 1,494.6 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer on three separate occasions. The methamphetamine had a wholesale value of $10,500, the release states.

In a court hearing, Hardcastle also admitted to being a member of a white supremacist gang, Peckerwoods.

Additional defendants in the indictment include:

Stephen Scribner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 months.

Alexis Nicole Pacheco pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance and was sentenced to 200 months.

Ruby Pauline Anderton pleaded guilty to illegal receipt of a firearm and was sentenced to 48 months.

Sandra Marie Hernandez-Pacheco pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and was sentenced to 168 months.

Robert James McKnight pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and was sentenced to 14 months.

David Michael Ford pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and was sentenced to 57 months.

Mayo Mena pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and was sentenced to 7 months.

Another defendant, Martin Talaver-Sanchez, is pending sentencing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal prosecuted the case.