Texas wildfire live updates: The latest on the Smokehouse Creek Fire on Thursday

A fire in West Texas has been raging since Monday and has become the second-largest fire in Texas history, as of early Thursday.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire was up to approximately 850,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle region and several new fires have popped up. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has upgraded the Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level and allowed more resources to be deployed to the impacted areas.

Authorities by late Wednesday confirmed one person, and 83-year-old grandmother from Stinnett , had died, but warned a thorough search of the extensive damage had not yet been conducted.

To see the latest air quality updates for parts of Texas, go to AirNow.gov

Officials confirm one dead in Texas fire

USA Today confirmed through officials the death of Joyce Blankenship, an 83-year-old former substitute teacher in Hutchinson County. According to the article, Blankenship's remains were found in her burned house

Her grandson, Lee Quesada, said he had posted in a community forum asking if anyone could try to locate her, according to the article. Quesada said deputies told his uncle on Wednesday they had found Blankenship’s remains in her burned home.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the East Amarillo Complex Fire in the Texas Panhandle was the largest fire. The fire started on March 3, 2006, and consumed over 907,245 acres.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is currently the second-largest fire in Texas history. It surpassed the 1988 fire named the Big Country Fire, which scorched 366,000 acres.

