Texas wildfires, fueled by strong winds and dry grass, prompt hundreds to flee their homes

Hundreds of people were forced to flee from raging wildfires in Texas on Friday as low humidity and gusty winds fueled the blazes, officials said.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"Strong winds and critically dry grasses contributed to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread across the landscape. Fire crews continued to focus on life safety and structure protection as well as constructing containment lines where possible," the Forest Service said in a 5:15 a.m. update.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County, where the large fire was burning. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don’t yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

Mobile home park in Abilene evacuated Thursday

Residents of Chapel Hill mobile home park west of Abilene were being evacuated because of a large wildfire on both sides of Old Highway 80 Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022.

Abilene and the surrounding area was named by the Texas A&M Forest Service as a target for extremely critical fire conditions in areas along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor on Thursday.

An abundance of extremely dry dormant grasses and intensifying drought created the risk, the agency said.

Thursday afternoon and evening saw at least three fires spring up in the northern part of the city due to problems with power lines, aided by sustained winds as high as 41 mph and gusting to 56 mph in the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Not long thereafter, another fire broke out on the north and south sides of Highway 80 in west Abilene, requiring evacuations, including residents of a mobile home park.

