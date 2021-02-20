Texas' winter storm could make life worse for Black and Latino families hit hard by power outages

N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Rick Jervis, USA TODAY

AUSTIN -- At the height of the storm that blasted Texas, Maria Benitez huddled in her Austin apartment with her husband and four teenage children, eating tuna out of a can and sipping on powdered milk. With no power, her apartment was dangerously cold and the family pulled on several pairs of pants and sweaters to keep warm.

Benitez's power and water returned Thursday, just as her fridge and cupboards grew bare. But now a new struggle begins: The storm kept her from cleaning homes all week and, as her family's sole wage earner, she's instantly behind on rent and utilities. Grocery donations from friends have helped. But those will run out soon.

"There are a lot of people who are still struggling," Benitez, 51, said. "There are a lot of people who don’t have enough to eat, who don’t have enough blankets. This is not over."

As millions of Texans grapple with the aftermath of a deadly winter storm, people of color and low-income communities who were disproportionately affected by blackouts and burst pipes could now face the hardest journey to recovery, experts said.

The historic winter weather exacerbated pre-existing disparities like poor infrastructure and lack of resources in marginalized communities. Black and Latino communities who were disproportionately hit by COVID-19 now must struggle to recover from one of the worst weather events to ever hit Texas. And previous disaster response failures indicate the situation may get worse as the state thaws out.

"What you will see, as with COVID-19 and with any disaster, is disproportionate death and negative impacts for those who are most vulnerable among us," said Chauncia Willis, chief executive of the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management, an Atlanta-based non-profit focused on emergency management and racial justice. "These inequities are easily identifiable before disaster and, of course, they’re rooted in systemic bias, racism and the country's anti-poverty mindset."

Lower-income families may not be able to stock up on essentials ahead of the storm, have access to transportation in the event of an emergency or afford precautions like renters or flood insurance, leaving them vulnerable when disaster strikes, Willis said.

Power outages numbered about 139,000 in Texas by Friday, down from a high of 4 million earlier in the week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed generators, blankets and pallets of bottled water to Texans. Meanwhile, advocacy groups have been sheltering those in need and delivering meals and groceries to families who still can't find food, as grocery stores struggle to restock.

The Austin Justice Coalition delivered food to more than 40 families around Austin who had run out of food, said João Paulo Connolly, the group's director of housing and community development. Around 90% of those families were Black or Latino, he said.

The storm hit families of all races and ethnicities and knocked out power even in affluent neighborhoods, Connolly said. But families of color in lower-income areas often don't have a car or the funds to hunt for groceries or make quick repairs on busted pipes, he said. Thus, it'll take them longer to recover from the disaster, he said.

"Everyone’s out of food and having a hard time getting to the store," Connolly said. "It's just a general mess."

Storm tracker: As winter storm moves into Northeast, Texans are now grappling with lack of safe drinking water

In Houston, the frigid temperatures and outages created a citywide water crisis. As power gets restored and drinkable water returns to homes, county officials are studying how best to help residents and use federal funds to restore neighborhoods.

County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, whose district is 70% Black and Hispanic, said he hopes communities of color get equitable disaster relief. During the disaster response following 2017's Hurricane Harvey, which flooded most of Houston, more affluent communities often benefited more from federal disaster funds than communities of color -- something he'd like to reverse following this event, he said.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, loads donated water into a car at a distribution site Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, loads donated water into a car at a distribution site Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"Often time in government, we don’t do things with that equity lens," he said. "I'm worried about communities of color being disproportionately impacted."

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas directed utility companies to implement outages to compensate for the increased demand in electricity and disrupted supply, according to Varun Rai, director of the University of Texas-Austin's Energy Institute.

Utility companies prioritized keeping the power on in downtown areas that include critical service providers such as hospitals and nursing homes, which benefited residents in the typically densely populated, wealthier neighborhoods nearby, he said.

Lower-income families typically live farther from these areas, meaning they were less likely to have power during planned outages, Rai said.

"Even when you’re not in emergency situations, like we are today, it takes much longer and it's much harder for many communities to get access," he said.

This stark contrast was highlighted in photos taken in Austin that show the downtown area glaringly bright while hundreds of thousands of homes, particularly in East Austin, the city's historically Black and Hispanic neighborhood, were without power.

The increased demand for electricity will likely mean electric bills will go up, Rai said, another blow to lower-income households that already spend a higher percentage of their income on utilities.

Although electricity is back on for many Texans, the crisis is not over due to the lack of safe drinking water in many areas. Seven million Texans must boil their tap water before drinking it because record low temperatures damaged infrastructure and pipes.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, warned that residents "are not out of the woods," with temperatures still well below freezing statewide and disruptions in food supply chains. Abbott urged residents to shut off water to prevent more busted pipes and preserve municipal system pressure.

'Just crippling': Texans devastated by ice storm are now hunting empty shelves for food and water

Rai said fixing water infrastructure and potentially winterizing it will be costly and the burden may fall on consumers through taxes or higher utility bills which "could hurt these communities in a different way."

President Joe Biden, who plans to visit Texas next week, said he has offered additional support from the federal government to state and local agencies.

Federal emergency officials sent generators to support water treatment plants, hospitals and nursing homes in Texas, along with thousands of blankets and ready-to-eat meals, officials said.

However, advocates said federal aid is often not distributed equitably to the communities who need it most.

Researchers from Rice University in Houston and the University of Pittsburgh found post-disaster assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is distributed unevenly and white communities see higher levels of reinvestment post-disaster.

This caused wealth inequality between white communities and communities of color to increase dramatically in the aftermath of natural disasters in Texas like Hurricane Harvey and across the country, according to a 2018 study.

When disaster strikes, the federal government gives aid based on racialized estimates of worth and federal aid must be matched by states, communities and, in some cases, individuals, according to study author Junia Howell, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh who specializes in racial and socioeconomic inequality. This ultimately results in poorer communities getting fewer resources and white communities getting more, she said.

'It's been emotionally exhausting': They have chronic illnesses. Then, the power went out in Texas.

“So many Black and brown communities that are the predominant population of their whole county, especially rural counties, they do not have the resources and the infrastructure often to match federal aid, so they don’t get it,” she said. “White communities, and particularly white middle and upper-class people, win out over and over and over.”

Howell said unless changes are made in the aid process, the recovery period will have long-term negative economic and health impacts on communities of color.

“That is where the real disaster I think it’s going to take place,” she said. “I’m not super hopeful that this recovery is going to come out in a way that is more equitable than past recoveries.”

Benitez, the Austin mother, said she really began to worry as the temperature plummeted and she started running out of food for her children.

But the immediate future is equally scary. She doesn't know when she'll be able to clean homes again and the bills are piling up. She borrowed money from her sister to cover this month's rent. Beyond that, she's not sure what will happen.

"It's going to be tough," Benitez said.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Rick Jervis on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg and @MrRJervis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas power outages leave Black, Latino and low-income people hurting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia tribunal reveals at least 6,402 people were killed by army to boost body count

    The killings, which took place between 2002 and 2008, were declared combat kills in order to boost statistics in war with rebel groups People demonstrate against the ‘false positives’ executions at the hands of the Colombian military. Photograph: Daniel Munoz/AFP via Getty Images A special peace tribunal in Colombia has found that at least 6,402 people were murdered by the country’s army and falsely declared combat kills in order to boost statistics in the civil war with leftist rebel groups. That number is nearly three times higher than the figure previously admitted by the attorney general’s office. The killings, referred to in Colombia as the “false positives scandal”, took place between 2002 and 2008, when the government was waging war against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (or Farc), a leftist guerrilla insurgency, which ultimately made peace with the government in 2016. Soldiers were rewarded for the manipulated kill statistics with perks, including time off and promotions. Included in the 2016 deal was the creation of a special peace tribunal – known by its Spanish initials, JEP – to investigate and try crimes committed by all sides in the conflict. On Thursday, the JEP made public the preliminary results of its investigation into the “false positives” scandal, following the exhumation of mass graves across the country over the past two years. A statement by the JEP confirmed that the investigation will continue, and will now focus on provinces in the country not yet prioritized in its probe. Jackeline Castaño, whose brother was abducted and murdered by the military in 2008, felt that justice was closer to being served following Thursday’s announcement. While many rank-and-file soldiers have been sent to prison and dozens of senior officers have been fired, victims say that those who gave the orders still have not faced justice. “We are grateful for the publication of the findings of the JEP’s investigations which show how widespread extrajudicial executions were during the period of [then-president] Álvaro Uribe, from 2002 to 2008,” said Castaño, who leads a victims’ group. “We hope that the truth will continue to come out.” Movice, a collective of victims of crimes committed by the Colombian state, also welcomed the JEP’s findings. “The high figure of these crimes is not a surprise,” read a statement by the group, adding that it demonstrates “an internal policy” within the military “without any form of control or sanctions for those responsible”.

  • Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

    Texas doctor Natasha Kathuria has practiced medicine in 11 countries, worked through the 2014 "Snowmageddon" storm that ground Atlanta to a halt, and survived the past year's COVID-19 pandemic crush. But Kathuria and some other doctors in Texas are saying they have never seen a more harrowing week than this one. Record-setting cold weather has cut water and grid energy supplies to hospitals across a wide swath of Texas.

  • ESPN predicts Panthers’ starting QB in 2021 will be Deshaun Watson

    In the case of the Carolina Panthers they picked Deshaun Watson.

  • Pfizer to double weekly U.S. output of vaccine in next few weeks - CEO

    Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Friday that the drugmaker expects to be able to double the weekly number of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine it will supply to the United States in the next few weeks. Bourla, speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden toured his company's vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan, said Pfizer was currently sending out an average of 5 million doses per week and expects to "more than double that number" in coming weeks. "We have improved our processes to double the batch size and increase yield and we have deployed more efficient lab test methods to reduce release times," Bourla said in his remarks.

  • Dogs May Look Like They're Aging Faster Than Cats, but That's Not Actually the Case!

    Dogs are man's best friend. More so than cats, they aim to please, they mimic human behavior and they love to hang out with their owners.

  • Texas weather crisis: Joe Biden to declare major disaster as he plans visit

    US President Joe Biden said on Friday he will approve a disaster declaration for Texas, clearing the way for more aid in a crippling winter storm as he weighed a trip to survey the federal response. Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have dealt with power outages, and nearly half of Texans struggled on Friday with disrupted water service. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and a cold snap. The first crisis to develop in Mr Biden's one-month-old term is testing the president's pledge to govern on behalf of Americans who opposed his candidacy, a campaign commitment the Democrat intended to contrast with Republican former President Donald Trump. Now, the White House is working closely with Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who did not initially acknowledge Mr Biden's November election win. In December, Texas state officials tried and failed, to overturn Mr Biden's national election win in court.

  • 2 pieces of good news on Pfizer's widely-used COVID vaccine

    Drug company says vaccine doesn't need deep-freeze storage, which could ease distribution, as Israeli study shows 1st dose alone highly effective.

  • Democratic assemblyman from Queens calls New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'an abuser' in appearance on 'The View'

    Ron Kim also said the governor is "worse than TJ Ducklo," a Biden press aide who recently resigned over misogynistic threats to a reporter.

  • Winter storm, Australian Open women's final, coronavirus vaccine rollout: 5 things to know this weekend

    Texas scheduled to see weather improvements, Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady eye year's first Grand Slam title, and more things to know this weekend.

  • The F-16 first flew 47 years ago, and the Air Force may keep it flying decades longer due to problems with the F-35

    The Air Force planned to retire its F-16s in 2025, but budget constraints and delays with the F-35 mean the F-16 may fly until at least 2048.

  • Triple shooting in NC leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized, police say

    The injured man showed up at a hospital two hours later and more than 100 miles away.

  • Power slowly returning to Texas after massive winter storm

    Plus, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he regrets traveling to Cancun while millions in his state were left without power.

  • Number of Migrant Families Arriving from Mexico Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels

    The number of migrant families illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 7,260 people crossing the border as families during the month of January, an amount comparable to December 2019, according to Border Patrol statistics. Over 5,000 unaccompanied minors were arrested in January, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. This despite a warning from Biden administration officials that migrants should not make the journey to the U.S. Border towns in southern U.S. states are seeing an increase in the number of migrants, some of whom are arrested by Border Patrol but released into the towns because of crowding at holding facilities. The U.S. is also having difficulty returning families to Mexico, because of a recently-passed law that mandates migrant families to remain in government-run shelters. Once those shelters reach capacity, Mexico can refuse to accept migrant families scheduled for deportation by the U.S. Additionally, some migrants are crossing into the U.S. because of perceived looser immigration policies implemented by the Biden administration. President Biden has reversed some Trump administration policies, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy ordering asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the U.S. “We came now in part because of the law change,” Dennis Chaveco Velazquez, a Cuban asylum seeker, told the Journal. Velazquez and Diana Cruz Batan crossed into Mexico in 2019 while Diana was pregnant. Both spent 14 months in Ciudad Acuña on the Mexico-Texas border before crossing into the U.S., along with their now nine-month-old daughter. While immigration law code has not been changed since Biden assumed office, the administration proposed a sweeping reform bill on Thursday that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants present in the U.S. before 2021. Migrants would become eligible for a five-year residency, after which they could apply for a green card and become a citizen within eight years total.

  • Watch Stephen Curry drain five in a row from the logo

    Best. Shooter. Ever.

  • White House revokes Trump order limiting climate change in federal reviews

    The Biden administration on Thursday revoked a Trump administration policy that aimed to prevent federal agencies from weighing climate change impacts in their decision-making around major projects like pipelines and highways. The White House Council for Environmental Quality revoked the Trump administration's 2019 draft National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) guidance for greenhouse gas emissions, which had rolled back an Obama-era policy https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-climate-nepa-idUKKBN1Z50WW that required agencies to evaluate the climate change impacts of major infrastructure projects in their reviews. "Today's action ... will help federal agencies put their decisions on firmer legal and scientific footing," said Jomar Maldonado, associate director at the council, the agency that oversees the implementation of the NEPA across the government.

  • New text messages show Ted Cruz's wife planning Cancún trip while Texas is freezing

    "We may go to Cancun, there is a direct flight at 445pm and hotels with capacity. Seriously," a number identified as Heidi Cruz's wrote. "Seriously."

  • U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

    The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations. The guidelines instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on immigrants deemed national security and public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. "Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact," acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

  • Did the All-Star starters announcement leave out anyone deserving?

    Ten players were announced. Who else could have staked a starting claim in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game?

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers to mandate winterization of power generators

    Gov. Greg Abbott named two new emergency items related to preparing power plants for cold weather.

  • Netflix just posted The Trial of the Chicago 7 for free on YouTube

    Looking for something to watch this weekend? Did your roommate's ex-boyfriend's parents finally change their Netflix password? Good news: The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be free to watch on YouTube until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. PST. Writer and director Aaron Sorkin explained that the decision to show the movie for free is to "commemorate the anniversary of the verdict in this historic trial." Starring an ensemble cast that includes Frank Langella, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Eddie Redmayne, The Trial of the Chicago 7 follows eight ideologically disparate Vietnam War protesters who were put on trial for demonstrating during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The film received five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, so if you're doing some catching up before the ceremony next weekend, start below (and read our review here). More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWhat's in Democrats' coronavirus relief bill