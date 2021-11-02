Texas woman accused of pointing loaded gun at child who was trick-or-treating outside her home

A Texas woman was arrested after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a 7-year-old child out trick-or-treating on Halloween, authorities said Monday.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood in Buda, Texas, at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Monica Ann Bradford, 35, was yelling at trick-or-treaters outside her residence.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND VIOLENCE: AT LEAST 64 WOUNDED IN MASS SHOOTINGS 12 KILLED NATIONWIDE, STATISTICS SHOW

At one point, Bradford exited her home with a loaded gun, and pointed it at the child who was walking in front of her property, the sheriff's office said.

"I was in shock. It’s Halloween, there are kids everywhere, how can somebody just come out with a weapon and scare these kids," neighbor Connie Medina told FOX 7 Austin.

Neighbors told the station that Bradford had her front light on and it appeared the home was open for trick-or-treaters.

Bradford was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a second-degree felony.

Her bail bond was set at $10,000.

HALLOWEEN PARTY SHOOTING IN TEXAS KILLS 1, INJURES 9, POLICE SAY

The incident occurred during a violent Halloween weekend, which saw dozens of people wounded and at least 12 killed across the U.S.

In Texas, 12 people were wounded and two were killed in a pair of shootings on Saturday and Sunday, authorities said.

Buda is about 15 miles southwest of Austin.