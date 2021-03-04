Texas woman accused of using $3.7M in PPP loans for homes, Chanel

Biba Adams
·3 min read

Ladonna Wiggins allegedly bought two Texas houses and a Land Rover, plus spent tens of thousands elsewhere.

A 37-year-old woman in Texas has been indicted on charges that she secured a $3.7 million Paycheck Protection Program loan and spent the funds on luxury items for herself.

LaDonna Wiggins of Houston has been indicted for bank fraud, making a false statement to a bank and money laundering. She faces up to 30 years in prison for misappropriating funds meant to save businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston resident LaDonna Wiggins has been indicted on charges that she secured a $3.7 million Paycheck Protection Program loan and spent the funds on luxury items for herself, including the above house in Texas. (ABC13)
Houston resident LaDonna Wiggins has been indicted on charges that she secured a $3.7 million Paycheck Protection Program loan and spent the funds on luxury items for herself, including the above house in Texas. (ABC13)

The Justice Department alleges that Wiggins, with that money, purchased two homes totaling $725,000, paid $78,000 on a 2020 Land Rover, plus spent over $63,000 at Chanel, $14,000 at Apple and more elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the day after Wiggins appeared in federal court, her attorney released a statement decrying the charges.

“We are very disappointed to learn that the government has decided to pursue criminal charges against our client, LaDonna Wiggins, after our repeated requests to sit down and discuss this matter with them,” it read.

“Ms. Wiggins is innocent of the charges brought against her in a nine-count indictment, as well as any and all allegations of wrongdoing which the government has lodged against her. Contrary to their allegations, Ms. Wiggins is a highly successful, young, African American businesswoman who has cultivated several thriving local businesses and is an upstanding member of and an asset to the Houston community.”

Read More: House’s George Floyd bill praised by family attorney, but activists push back

Wiggins is an entrepreneur whose businesses — the Ahmale Bar & Lounge, Wiggins & Graham Enterprises, LLC and Pink Lady Line — were issued two PPP loans totaling $3.7 million.

Under the CARES Act, PPP loans were designated for “certain permissible expenses, such as payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Interest and principal on PPP loans can be entirely forgiven if the business spent the loan proceeds on these expense items within a designated period of time.”

Read More: Georgia governor says he’d ‘absolutely’ support Trump in 2024

PPP loan fraud has been a rampant issue. Former NFL player Josh Bellamy was indicted last year in a scheme that helped several people apply for more than $24 million in federal loans.

Bellamy is also accused of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds on luxury goods.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Texas woman accused of using $3.7M in PPP loans for homes, Chanel appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • British DJ and anti-racism advocate Clara Amfo gets own Barbie doll

    Toymaker Mattel has unveiled a Barbie doll in the likeness of British presenter Clara Amfo, who made an emotional speech on her BBC radio show following the death of George Floyd, ahead of International Women's Day. The 36-year-old DJ, who was named a "UK Barbie Role Model", spoke about her own mental health when she made an on-air call to tackle racism after the death of Floyd, a Black man, in police custody last May sparked anti-racism protests against police brutality in the United States and around the world. Amfo featured in the September issue of British Vogue magazine which celebrated activists vocal in issues including the Black Lives Matter movement, poverty and gender inequality.

  • Houston woman indicted in alleged $3.7M PPP scam

    The Justice Department lists some of the purchases as nearly $725,000 for homes in Katy and Cypress, and $78,000 for a 2020 Land Rover.

  • Ohio grandmother, 89, killed by stray bullet while planning funeral for son

    An Ohio family is grieving after losing their matriarch who was hit by a stray bullet. Ruth “Mama” Lewis, 89, was in the living room sitting in her wheelchair when she was hit on Starlite Drive NW in Warren, Ohio, on Sunday. The great grandmother was with relatives planning her son’s funeral.

  • Woman arrested after being linked to crime via Cheetos residue on teeth

    An Oklahoma woman was literally caught red-handed on first-degree burglary complaint charges thanks to Cheetos snack dust. Sharon Carr was arrested on Feb. 26 after police reported an attempted home burglary. While she did not take anything, officers claim she left behind a Cheetos bag.

  • South Carolina bill would add firing squad to execution options

    The bill would force death row inmates to choose between the electric chair and firing squad rather than delay their executions until lethal injection drugs become available.

  • 23-year-old golf pro threatened to shoot sorority members at NC college, police say

    He’s been charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

  • Video shows moment balcony railing collapses at Bolivia university, killing seven students

    The railing snapped as students brawled in the packed balcony

  • Georgia governor says he’d ‘absolutely’ support Trump in 2024

    Trump called Brian Kemp a ‘fool’ and a ‘clown’ after the governor failed to help him overturn the election results. Governor Brian Kemp remains a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, despite the twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief’s consistent criticism of the Republican Georgia state leader following the 2020 election. In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News, Kemp said he would “absolutely” support Trump if he was the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

  • South Carolina Man Steals 4 Classic Cars

    This has a bitter-sweet ending…

  • Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group seeking access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting an effort by the Sierra Club to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.

  • Texas has one of the worst vaccination rates in the U.S. It's reopening 'all businesses' anyway.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million AmericansThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

  • Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo

    Porsche calls it a crossover, but we all know the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo for what it is: an all-electric wagon. It also has matching e-bikes.

  • Chris Simms on the Eagles: 'The biggest rebuild in football'

    Chris Simms looks at the Eagles in 2021 and sees the "biggest rebuild in football." By Reuben Frank

  • TikTok convinced me to try a tooth whitening pen — and it actually worked

    Dare I say, I feel more confident?

  • Stephen Colbert Fires Back at Fox News and Don Jr.’s Dr. Seuss Freakout

    CBSIf you happened to catch any hour of Fox News over the past couple of days, you may be under the impression that Dr. Seuss getting “canceled” is the biggest news story in America. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that it’s not quite so simple.As Stephen Colbert explained in his Late Show monologue Tuesday night, Dr. Seuss Enterprises has decided to stop publishing six rather obscure titles from the iconic children’s author because they contain “racist and insensitive imagery.”“It’s a responsible move on their part,” the host argued. “There hadn’t been an earth-shattering outcry, but they recognize the impact that these images might have on readers, especially kids, and they’re trying to fix it, because Dr. Seuss books should be fun for all people—Black, white, straight, gay, Sneetches both star-bellied and plain, Loraxes, Barb-a-loots, all the Whos down in Whoville and the strange, angry creature called Foo Foo the Snoo.”Colbert went on to highlight just a few of the Dr. Seuss books that “teach vital lessons to this day,” including the anti-war Butter Battle Book, environmental Lorax and Hop on Pop, which “warns against the dangers of pop-hopping.”“The Dr. Seuss folks listened to criticism, thought it was reasonable and made what’s called a change,” he added. “Or as it’s known on Fox News: cancel culture.” Trevor Noah Disgusted by Andrew Cuomo’s Creepy Kiss PhotoAfter playing a montage that just scratched the surface of how much Fox has obsessed over the story this week, culminating in a full-on meltdown from Donald Trump Jr., Colbert said, “I’m not surprised Don Jr. loves The Cat in the Hat, I’ve always believed he can read at a second-grade level. Also, I think his dad calls him and Eric ‘Thing One’ and ‘Thing Two.’”Finally, Colbert read aloud from a brand new Seussian book titled “Oh the Books You Can Read,” which began, “So the book news you heard today just got your goose. And now you’re defensive for old Dr. Seuss. If you find that your bookshelf just got a little bit duller, consider these kids books from people of color.”“There’s lots of new stories you might find quite good,” he continued, “like Imani’s Moon by Janay Brown-Wood. Want more suggestions? No need to keep hopin’. Just pick up Firebird by the Misty Copeland. And this one right here is the real real McCoy, it’s Thomisha Booker’s great book Brown Boy Joy. There’s a whole range of books that will make you feel merry, like this one called Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.”“So don’t be so cancel-y, culture-y, whiny,” Colbert concluded. “Read these books after pulling your head from your hiney.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Phoenix Suns reach second in the west with NBA victory over LA Lakers

    The win marked Phoenix’s 15th in their last 18 games.

  • Senator Sheldon Whitehouse accuses FBI of withholding information from Democrats

    FBI Director Christopher Wray committed to greater transparency following intense questioning from Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island during a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. Senator Whitehouse joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how Congress can hold the bureau accountable. He also discusses intelligence failures leading up to the Capitol riot, and weighs in on how the U.S. can shift toward renewable energy while taking care of workers.

  • 'Murder Among the Mormons': Where Is Mark Hofmann Now?

    Hint: He hasn't had access to his forging equipment for several decades.

  • Des Moines Register reporter heads to trial over BLM protest arrest

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri is heading to trial March 8 following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.Why it matters: The Polk County Attorney's Office decision to uphold Sahouri's charges shows "disregard for the First Amendment," said Randy Evans, president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."My concern has only grown as I learn that charges against many others who were arrested at these demonstrations have been dismissed by prosecutors," Evans said. A screenshot of a tweet showing the Merle Hay Mall protest by Andrea Sahouri.A tweet by Andrea Sahouri from the night of her arrest. Screenshot: TwitterBackground: Hundreds of BLM protesters demonstrated outside Merle Hay Mall on May 31.Sahouri, 25, was covering the event when officers deployed tear gas, forcing protesters across Douglas Avenue. Amongst them, she followed, according to the Register.She was subsequently pepper-sprayed by an officer and arrested.She was charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, though she told officers at the scene she was a reporter, according to the Register.The state of play: Court documents show the state may plan to claim Sahouri was a protester or did not properly identify herself as a reporter.Sahouri's attorney may raise a First Amendment argument to defend her.What they're saying: Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Register, said she fears Sahouri's charges could have a "chilling effect" on free press.Hunter said the Register is taking it on "good faith" that the arresting officer did not discriminate against Sahouri.Katie Akin, a former Register reporter who is white, worked alongside Sahouri at the protest, but was not arrested."The fact that a reporter was arrested while doing her job flies in the face of the very language of the First Amendment," Hunter said.The other side: Axios emailed Polk County Attorney John Sarcone's office, asking what specific evidence he has against Sahouri and for his response to criticism by news outlets and First Amendment groups.He declined to comment, saying his office does not speak to the media pretrial.Of note: Both Axios' Linh Ta and Jason Clayworth previously worked with Sahouri at the Register. Sahouri declined to comment for this story given the pending charges.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

    The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel. The decision follows a ruling by the court on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, prompting swift rejections by Washington and Jerusalem. "The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.