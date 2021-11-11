Texas woman allegedly pocketed cousin's $1 million lotto win, officials say

A Texas woman is charged with grand larceny after allegedly pocketing winnings from her cousin’s $1 million jackpot lottery ticket he bought last year in New York for $5, authorities said.

Iris Amador Argueta, 32, of Houston, surrendered to Glen Cove police on Long Island Monday, according to a statement from Nassau County Acting District Attorney Joyce. A. Smith.

Argueta was arraigned Tuesday on second-degree grand larceny and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, Smith said.

The alleged victim, who was not named by officials, had asked Argueta to claim the winning prize for him because he wished to remain anonymous, prosecutors said. In the deal struck between relatives, prosecutors said, Argueta's cousin promised her $50,000 in exchange for Argueta claiming the prize money.

Argueta, however, kept the majority of a lump-sum payout totaling $537,440, prosecutors said.

“This defendant exploited her cousin’s trust, allegedly lying and manipulating him with the aim of pocketing the lion’s share of his $1 million winning lottery ticket for herself,” Smith said in the statement. “Thanks to a great working partnership with the Glen Cove Police Department, we’ve recovered more than $300,000 in allegedly stolen funds and will vigorously prosecute this case.”

Argueta could be imprisoned for up to five to 15 years if convicted on the grand-larceny charge, prosecutors said.

A lawyer listed as representing Argueta, per New York court records, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Argueta also was not reached.

Smith said Argueta's cousin purchased the $5 Hold ‘Em Poker ticket, which netted him the jackpot on Oct. 28, 2020, at a 7-Eleven in Glen Cove.

After striking the deal with her cousin, Argueta drove to New York from her then-home in Virginia, prosecutors said. At the time, the New York State Gaming Commission was not accepting winning tickets in person because of Covid-19, prosecutors said. Argueta mailed the winning ticket to the gaming commission on Nov. 13, 2020, prosecutors said.

Story continues

Weeks later, Argueta, prosecutors said, showed the victim purported paperwork from the New York State Lottery which said the prize money was only $20,000. Argueta then handed the victim an envelope with $13,436 in cash and told him, the rest of the money was kept for taxes.

But a press statement was issued on the state’s lottery website which said Argueta claimed the $1 million prize and received the lump-sum payout of more than $537,000 after taxes, prosecutors said.

The press statement about Argueta prompted her cousin to call her, but she insisted she didn’t have more money for him and said if he continued to reach out, he would suffer legal consequences, prosecutors said.

Investigators have recovered $317,825.46 of the alleged stolen winnings from Argueta’s bank account. That money is being held, prosecutors said.