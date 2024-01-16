A Texas Woman Has Been Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Teenaged Girlfriend ... And It Gets Sadder



Shania Laneice Turner.

A Texas woman has been arrested and charged with allegedly murdering her 18-year-old girlfriend. According to a statement released Friday by the Houston Police Department, Shania Laneice Turner is believed to have been in a relationship Tierra Horn when she was reported missing Jan. 4.

Police discovered Horn’s body near a Texas bayou, and her death has been ruled a homicide. Local news outlets reported that an autopsy on Horn discovered that she from “compression” to the neck.

Turner’s bond was set by a judge for $100,000. It remains unknown if Turner has retained a lawyer to speak on her behalf. It is also unclear if she has entered a plea. Calton is devastated at the violent loss of her sister and wants justice to be served.

“I want them to pay for what they did,” she said.

