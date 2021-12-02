Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

Rossie Dennis, 60 (Corpus Christi Police Department )

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said.

While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.

She was arrested after a video of the encounter was shared online, and which police confirmed was “captured by one of the victims”.

Ms Dennis appeared to point her firearm at the victim and her baby who shared the footage on Reddit.

It was titled: “A woman pulls and points a gun at a woman with her six-month-old baby in the car, because she believed she parked in her parking spot”.

The clip soon went viral and was widely shared on social media, leading to calls for the 60-year-old’s arrest.

Police said the incident occurred at the H-E-B grocery store on Leopard Street, in Corpus Christi, a city in southern Texas.

Read More

Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits

Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students

Florida church musician shoots wife and two adult children dead