Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to ‘purchase’ child at Walmart for $500,000 ‘because she wanted him’

Bevan Hurley
·2 min read
Rebecca Lanette Taylor allegedly tried to purchase a child (Crockett Police Department)
Rebecca Lanette Taylor allegedly tried to purchase a child (Crockett Police Department)

A Texas woman tried to purchase a one-year-old boy for $500,000 from his mother as she queued in a Walmart self-checkout line, authorities say.

Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, from Crockett, allegedly told the mother who was waiting with her baby and infant son that she liked her the boy’s “blonde hair and blue eyes” and inquired how much she could buy him for.

According to a police affidavit obtained by local news site The Messenger, the mother tried to laugh the comment off, thinking Ms Taylor was joking.

Ms Taylor then told her she was prepared to pay $250,000 and had the cash in her car, and that she had been waiting to purchase a child “for a long time”.

The mother responded that “no amount of money would do”, and told her to get away from her child.

At this point a second unidentified woman appeared and began asking what the boy’s name was, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Crocket Police Department lieutenant Ahleea Price.

Even though the mother refused to tell them, Ms Taylor and the other woman somehow learned the boy’s name and began calling out to him.

Police say she waited for the two women to leave the store, but after exiting she was accosted again while trying to reach her car.

“Once in the parking lot Taylor began screaming at (the mum), saying if she wouldn’t take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him,” the affidavit stated.

As the mother locked herself and her children in her car, Ms Taylor stood behind a black SUV parked next to hers and repeatedly told her she she wanted to purchase the child for $500,000. Taylor eventually left in the SUV.

Lieutenant Price reviewed Walmart’s CCTV footage and found it supported the mother’s claims, and went to Ms Taylor’s home to speak to her.

According to the affidavit, Ms Taylor told the officer she “she doesn’t like thieves”.

“Then she stated I could speak with her attorney and to get off her ‘precipice.’ She slammed the door shut.”

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Ms Taylor was taken into custody on 18 January and charged with the third-degree felony of the sale or purchase of a child.

Ms Taylor was held on $50,000 bail at Houston County Jail. She was reportedly released on Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mother faces eviction after seeing no help from child care assistance

    A Houston woman struggling to find child care says she has been on the waiting list for a child care assistance program for three months.

  • Two men charged with murder after person found dead near Rock Hill apartment

    Two juvenile females also were charged with conspiracy to violate South Carolina drug law.

  • New York woman arrested after allegedly spitting on Jewish children

    A woman was arrested and charged with hate crimes after allegedly spitting on Jewish children in Brooklyn, N.Y., according to authorities. Christina Darling, 21, approached an 8-year-old boy and his younger siblings last week and made antisemitic statements before spitting on them, the New York Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crime Task Force said on Twitter. Darling allegedly told the children that they should have been killed in the Holocaust...

  • Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

    A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, was

  • California DA says 'rogue prosecutors' need to be reined in

    Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert said "rogue prosecutors" in California need to be reined in

  • English doctor killed by stray bullet in Atlanta suburb

    Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an English doctor who was fatally shot in an apartment in an Atlanta suburb.Katherine Shepard, the girlfriend of Matthew Willson, said that a bullet hit her boyfriend of three years after being fired through her wall and into her bedroom, local ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported. The bullet was among over 30 gunshots that the couple heard close to Willson's apartment in...

  • 'She starved this baby': North East mom sentenced to state prison for neglect of son

    Sentence of 4½ to 10 years was in high end of standard range for Nicole L. Howser, who pleaded guilty. Judge says she "nearly killed" her 2-month-old.

  • Two men found guilty in 2020 murder in Lehigh Acres partially caught on witness dash cam

    Victor Colon Jr., 25, and Ricky Ruiz, 26, faced charges stemming from a fatal February shooting partially captured by the dash cam of a witness.

  • DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused in Fresno mass shooting

    The Fresno County District Attorney's Office will pursue the death penalty against three men accused of a mass shooting at a football party in November 2019.

  • IHU: How dangerous is the new Covid variant and where has it spread?

    Researchers referring to B.1.640.2 as ‘new variant of probably Cameroonian origin’

  • Heavy fighting continues for 3rd day to stop ISIS prison break attempt in Syria

    The prison attack marks ISIS' biggest operation in Syria since its defeat in 2019.

  • New Zealand prime minister cancels wedding as country locks down

    New Zealand prime minister cancels wedding as country locks down

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 23, 2022

    Readers share their views on higher-speed rail limits; highway traffic enforcement; rising inflation; and deconstructing DeSantis' message

  • Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

    The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined with Republicans to vote against lowering the Senate's 60-vote threshold to 50 so that the Senate could pass voting rights bill without bipartisan support. The censure is mostly a symbolic move, but it does highlight criticism that Sinema has faced from members of her own party, with polling indicating that Sinema is facing a rising amount of backlash from Democratic voters.

  • The village flattened by a truck explosion

    This is the scale of devastation in Apiate - a rural community in Ghana flattened when a truck carrying explosives detonated.Police say at least 13 people were killed and around 180 injured.Hundreds of buildings reduced to piles of wood, rubble and twisted metal - and a yawning crater marking the epicenter of the blast.Daniel Adu-Gyamfi, a student from a nearby mining college, says he rushed to the scene when the explosion happened on Thursday (January 19)."... and you could see human remains all over the place. The epicentre of the damage still remains a huge crater over there with no traces of the vehicle over there. The damage is beyond comparison."It is not entirely clear what caused the explosion.Police say a motorcycle crashed into the truck and caught fire; a government statement said a roadside power transformer could have been involved.The truck was owned by Spanish company Maxam, which was transporting explosives to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, according to police.Maxam has not responded to requests for comment. Kinross said it planned to provide support to the response efforts and relief items to those affected.The ministry of lands and natural resources said Maxam had been suspended from manufacturing, transporting and supplying explosives for mining operations pending the outcome of investigations.Though police also said the transportation of explosives had followed proper procedure and that the truck had a police escort.The death toll also could have been much worse.Police spokesperson Kwesi Ofori said there was a pause between the collision and the explosion giving the driver time to tell the community they were in danger.Teachers in a nearby school were among the first informed, meaning they had time to evacuate their children.

  • LA County DA responds to Union Pacific's request to prosecute package thieves

    George Gascón issued a written response after Union Pacific accused the LA County DA of not processing all the cases involving thieves targeting cargo containers.

  • Blinken: 'We're prepared either way' to counter Russian aggression

    He again warned of consequences if there is a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • NFL player props: Elijah Mitchell leads the San Francisco gold rush

    Elijah Mitchell is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards over his last six games. Can the Niners running back take advantage of a Green Bay defense giving up 5.7 yards per carry since their bye week?

  • Cruise ship with 700 onboard diverted to Bahamas to avoid US arrest warrant

    Crew and passengers in shock after US arrest warrant issued for luxury line. “It was almost laughable... we literally just said ‘are you kidding?’”

  • Student shot at high school in Maryland

    One student was shot, and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities placed the school on lockdown and a suspect is in custody.