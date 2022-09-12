Texas woman arrested on charges she made death threats to judge in Mar-a-Lago documents case

A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Aileen Cannon, the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's court fight against the Justice Department over national security documents seized from his Florida resort.

Tiffani Gish was arrested last week in the Houston area after she admitted to federal marshals that she had left three threatening voicemails for Cannon, telling her she was "marked for assassination" and that she planned to shoot her in front of her family, a federal criminal complaint says.

Gish also made a number of outlandish comments in the Sept. 1 calls, saying she's "in charge of nuclear" for the country and has a "license to kill," the court filings said. At one point in the voicemails she said she's working for Trump as his "hitman," while at another point she accused Trump of having orchestrated the Sept. 11 attacks and claimed he is marked for assassination as well, they said.

She identified herself in the calls as a federal agent named "Evelyn Salt" — the name of a spy character played by Angelina Jolie in the 2010 movie "Salt," the filings alleged.

U.S. marshals were able to identify Gish as the caller by tracing her cell phone number, the criminal complaint says. Prosecutors said she has a history of "delusional conduct" and has "claimed to be a CIA agent, a Navy SEAL, an Army Ranger, and someone familiar with nuclear weapons or war, all while intermixing threats to public officials such as former President Donald Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton."

She's also "contacted the CIA several times since 2021" offering "un-credible, nonsensical information related to nuclear weapons," the filings said. Secret Service agents spoke to Gish's mother in March, and she told them her daughter has "suffered from severe bipolar disorder and is borderline schizophrenic," they said.

A lawyer for Gish did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She has been ordered held pending trial on charges of influencing a federal official by threat and one count of interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure. Gish's attorney argued she hadn't acted on any of her threats, but Magistrate Judge Peter Bray found "the threats themselves to be harmful" because they are "designed to place the victim in fear and cause distress and apprehension."

Gish is due in court in Houston on Tuesday for a hearing on the government's request for a mental competency exam.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, last week granted his request to have a special master review the evidence the FBI seized while executing a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate last month and temporarily blocked parts of the Justice Department’s investigation.

Police have said the federal magistrate judge who authorized the search warrant, Bruce Reinhart, also received a number of threats from people last month.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com