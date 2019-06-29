Texas woman banned from Walmart reportedly for eating half a cake and refusing to pay

First Pringles, now cake.

More than six months after a Texas woman was banned from a Walmart by Wichita Falls police for drinking wine from a Pringles can, a second woman was reportedly banned for eating cake.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department spokesman Jeff Hughes, officers received a report June 25 of a woman who had entered the Walmart, ate half of a cake and refused to pay for the other half.

Hughes said the woman was banned from the store by police for the theft, the Wichita Falls Times Record News reported.

Back in January, the story of the Pringles wine-guzzling suspect went viral.

In that case, which happened at another Wichita Falls Walmart, police received a call about a woman drinking wine from the Pringles can while riding on an electric shopping cart in the parking lot.

Walmart employees had requested officers ban the woman who reportedly made the parking lot ride for several hours starting around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in a nearby restaurant and notified her that she had been barred from the Walmart location.

The story garnered national attention, with late night host Stephen Colbert mentioning the incident while drinking from a can of the chips and "The Late Show's" Twitter account tweeting about it.

"Wine in a Pringles can lady, here’s to you!," the tweet said.

Wine in a Pringles can lady, here’s to you! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Hk44ajfndM — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 16, 2019

Even Pringles got in on the action and posted a photo illustration of two Pringles cans with wine stems clinking on its Facebook page with the comment: "Toasting has never been so tasty."

Southern Living made a pairing guide of what Pringles flavors went best with types of wine. An Etsy artist made a Pringles lookalike wine tumbler soon after the story went viral, MyRecipes.com reported.

In early June, a Houston-area Walmart had cake-related news when it sold a graduation cake made out of Styrofoam.

Contributing: Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News

