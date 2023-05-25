Texas woman calls 911 after killing husband with hammer over divorce papers

[Source]

A woman from Arlington, Texas, was taken into custody for the murder of her husband with a hammer.

On Wednesday, My Tran, 42, called 911 and told dispatchers that she killed her husband, the Arlington Police Department wrote in a recent case report.

Responding officers found Tran sitting outside an apartment in the 3200 block of Sweetgum Trail.

The 45-year-old victim, whose name has yet to be revealed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office until next-of-kin have been informed, was found inside a bedroom in the apartment, with the hammer found near his corpse. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being taken into custody, Tran reportedly confessed to investigators via a detective fluent in Vietnamese who served as her interpreter that she hit her husband with a hammer around six to seven times.

Tran reportedly waived her rights after detectives read the Miranda warning to her. She said she was fully aware of and takes responsibility for her actions.

She revealed that her husband called her to his home to sign divorce papers. At around 4 a.m., she left the apartment to get a hammer from her car. Additionally, she claimed that before she killed her husband, she debated with herself for a moment whether to go through with the murder.

Detective Spencer Simmons noted in the arrest affidavit that Tran was angry at her husband due to their relationship status.

Tran was booked into Arlington City Jail on a murder charge.

A bond has yet to be set.

