Texas woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian lost her life following a crash along Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville Saturday night.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers responded to the “vehicle vs. pedestrian crash” shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Chelsea Sweet of Ellis, Texas, was trying to cross Fort Campbell Boulevard near Concord Drive when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound along the boulevard.

Officials said they shut down the southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard for about two hours Saturday night while processing the scene of the crash.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, police announced Sweet died from her injuries. Her next of kin has reportedly been notified.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing investigation into this deadly crash.

