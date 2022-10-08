Texas woman dead after teens allegedly fired 100 rounds and 'hit the wrong house' in drive-by shooting, sheriff says

Two teenagers were arrested after Texas deputies said they allegedly fired 100 rounds and "hit the wrong house" in a drive-by shooting, killing an innocent woman and wounding another person.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies were patrolling the neighborhood when they heard a series of gunshots and saw a vehicle "fleeing the area at a high speed."

The vehicle was eventually stopped and two suspects, 14 and 15, were arrested, Salazar said at a news conference. They have been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio.

Salazar said he believes the suspects "came to this location and did a drive-by shooting" and "hit the wrong house."

A 25-year-old woman, identified by the news station as Novita Brazil, was killed. The sheriff said the woman was in her bedroom doing some work when the suspects fired upwards of 100 rounds of various calibers into her home. A second woman, who was an Airbnb guest staying in one of the bedrooms, was injured.

Salazar said they were both "completely innocent."

"We’ve got a pretty heartbreaking scene. Quite frankly, it shocks the conscience to know what happened out here," he said.

People in a nearby home allegedly returned fire during the chaos. The sheriff said they "may or may not have been the intended target of this."

Authorities were still trying to get a search warrant for the suspect vehicle, which they believe was stolen. The sheriff said it's not believed that weapons were in the car and the suspects may have tossed the firearms as they tried to get away.

"I don't think they're showing any remorse whatsoever," Salazar said about the suspects. It's not clear if they will be charged as adults or if they have obtained attorneys.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com