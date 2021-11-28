Texas woman found dead days after signing $250K life insurance policy; husband arrested

Texas police say a man went to “great lengths” to cover up the murder of his wife just days after she signed a six-figure life insurance policy.

Yuanhua Liang, 48, texted husband Christopher Collins to tell him that there was an intruder in their northwest Harris County home while he was at the gym, police initially said, according to ABC 13.

By the time Collins got home, Liang was dead in their living room with a sleep mask on her face and a bag wrapped around her head.

But according to prosecutors, Collins staged the entire scene and lied to police about his whereabouts, a life insurance policy and guns that he kept in the house.

Two days before she was murdered, Liang signed up for a $250,000 life insurance policy, which Collins denied the existence of, prosecutors said in court.

Investigators also found a .22 caliber live round in Collins’ pocket, the same caliber as the gun used to shoot Liang, despite his denial that he had any weapons.

Prosecutors also said that the covering of Liang’s face led investigators to look for a familial suspect, as that method often comes from a killer who doesn’t want to look their victim in the face.

Liang’s wallet and cosmetic bag were found in Collins’ gym locker, according to ABC 13.

Surveillance footage also showed Collins “pacing around” the gym for 45 minutes, working out for a few, then going to the gym’s café to make a call before going home to meet police.

Collins has been charged with murder and is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to online jail records.