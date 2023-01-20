Texas woman found dead in field near married boyfriend’s home: police

A Texas woman who vanished shortly after learning her boyfriend was already married — and had been using a fake name to hide his identity — has been found dead.

The remains of Kayla Kelley, 33, were uncovered in a field in Grand Prairie on Wednesday, not far from the home of Ocastor Ferguson, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday. He was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge in connection with Kelley’s disappearance.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said her cause of death was pending.

Kelley’s burned-out car was found in a remote area of the Dallas suburb of Frisco on Jan. 12, one day after she was initially reported missing by her aunt and co-workers. They told authorities Kelley was getting ready to confront Ferguson, who introduced himself as “Kevin” when they began their romantic relationship, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC-DFW.

Kelley planned on blackmailing Ferguson upon learning he was also already married, friends said, though they were not aware of the details of her plan.

Ferguson is also facing an arson charge related to the destruction of Kelley’s car. Authorities said they are also working with the Collin County District Attorney’s office to determine what additional charges will be filed now that Kelley’s body has been recovered.

“While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I’m grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement.

Ferguson was being held Friday in lieu of $1.5 million bond.