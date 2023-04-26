Texas woman who nearly died after being denied an abortion slams GOP senators at hearing

Reuters

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the High Court in the western state of Gujarat seeking a stay of conviction in a defamation case, challenging a lower court's ruling against his plea, his lawyer said. Gandhi was convicted last month in a case brought by a state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments he made that were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi. The 52-year old scion of India's Congress party was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.