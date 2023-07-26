Texas woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge, faces up to life in prison

Jul. 25—ALPINE — A Presidio County woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal court in Alpine to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, a U.S. Department of Justice press release detailed.

According to court documents, Cherakee Lee Perez, 33, provided a negative declaration during a Customs and Border Patrol vehicle inspection at the Presidio Port of Entry from Mexico into the U.S. A narcotic detection canine discovered more than three dozen packages hidden in the vehicle. 29 of the packages contained approximately 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, while the other 13 contained seven kilograms of fentanyl.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23 and faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division made the announcement.

HSI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.