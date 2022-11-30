Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death

1
ACACIA CORONADO
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that included helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Hood.

Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

According to federal and state authorities, Aguilar helped her boyfriend Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Illinois, kill, dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in the woods. Robinson died by suicide on July 1, 2020, the day that Guillén’s remains were found.

“Cecily Aguilar's guilty plea today was another step on the long path toward justice for Vanessa, my client, and her courageous family,” attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillén family, said in a statement.

Lewis Berray Gainor, Aguilar’s defense lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guillen’s death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences using the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen. State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillen which removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report.

Guillén had been declared missing since April of 2020. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilar helped Robinson dispose of Guillén’s body after he bludgeoned her to death. Guillén’s family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson.

Aguilar, a civilian, later helped Robinson mutilate and hide her body, according to authorities.

Two weeks after Guillen's remains were found, Aguilar originally pleaded not guilty to three conspiracy charges. Authorities say Aguilar had confessed to her role, and a judge dismissed an attempt by her defense team to have the confession thrown out over claims that investigators did not first read her Miranda rights.

Recommended Stories

  • Families speak out after Buffalo gunman pleads guilty

    The man behind the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

  • Off-duty officer shoots and kills man after being ambushed at hospital, Texas cops say

    The officer was working a security job at the hospital, according to police.

  • Georgia police officer arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, meth and Percocet, GBI says

    The GBI investigation revealed that the officer and another man were participating in multiple drug transactions in Rome,

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger deal draws suspicion from lawmakers

    A bipartisan senate panel on Tuesday expressed skepticism toward the planned merger of grocery-store chains Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos.

  • Suspect arrested in 1998 Marysville cold case murder of teenager

    A suspect has been arrested in the unsolved 1998 murder of a Marysville teenager, according to the Marysville Police Department. On Monday, detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The arrest was the result of advancements in DNA technology, including genetic genealogy.

  • Man arrested after posting threatening messages about several metro Atlanta gay bars, police say

    One of the posts said, “don’t give me something to shoot about.”

  • Driver drags 61-year-old into traffic as she hangs on to get purse back, Texas cops say

    The woman was loading groceries outside of Kroger when a man stole her purse, police said.

  • Texas woman accused of scamming online boyfriend out of $1.2 million, used money at casinos: report

    Lorraine Rew, 46, of Texas, is accused of scamming an Indiana man she was involved in a relationship with over the internet out of $1.2 million, a report says.

  • At Least 30 Victims Have Been Found On 'The Texas Killing Fields' Land

    Netflix dropped 'Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields,' which examins several unsolved murders in Texas. All about the victims, and where they were found.

  • Florida murder suspect wanted to take ‘soul’ of man living with his ex and daughter, cops say

    Jose Aranibar-Camacho was ready for violence. The single father of a little girl had prepared a blood-clotting treatment and a tourniquet in case he was injured. Then he drove to his daughter’s home and sat in his car with a gun in his hand for over two hours, police said, waiting to take the “soul” of the man who had moved in with his ex-girlfriend.

  • Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

    Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's steps towards addressing the wrongs committed by the U.S. federal government towards Native American people.

  • NYC ghost gun builder arrested after sharing photo of 7-year-old son wielding firearms: prosecutors

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says they have arrested Cory Davis after he shared an image of his 7-year-old son holding two privately assembled ghost guns.

  • Two Central Kentucky women arrested after 14-month-old drowns in hot tub

    The women reportedly told social services they had gone upstairs to get high.

  • Cat Caught By TSA After Sneaking Into Luggage Had a Happy Thanksgiving

    Here at Jalopnik, we bring you only the hardest hitting news in automotive and transportation culture. And when there is a cat involved, well, it’s all hands on deck, stop the presses. We brought you the tale of a cute little feline stowaway last week, caught hiding in a checked bag by Transportation Security Agents at JFK Airport on November 16. Here’s the nail-biting update you’ve all been waiting for: The cat’s name is Smells, and he had an excellent Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn with his

  • Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed

    University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.

  • Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing's aftermath

    A former Georgia prosecutor charged more than a year ago with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been ordered to appear before a judge next month for her first court appearance. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner on Tuesday scheduled a Dec. 29 arraignment for former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who will have a chance to enter a plea after the charges are formally presented in court. The judge said he will also take up any pending legal motions, which include a request by Johnson's defense attorneys to have one of the charges dismissed.

  • In Mexico, women protest against botched investigations

    STORY: On a recent Friday in Mexico city women and girls marched in the streets—outraged over the sharp rise in violent crimes against women in Mexico, chanting ‘justice for Ari’Propelling them to action - the recent death of 27-year-old Ariadna Lopez who was found beside a highway in the central Mexican state of Morelos in October. Local investigators first blamed her death on excessive alcohol consumption and were quick to declare that there were no signs of violence but Lopez’s family insisted something malicious occurred, pointing to the bruises on her body.A second autopsy conducted by Mexico City officials found various blunt force injuries; Multiple traumas was the cause of her death.Mexico City mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, accused Morelos investigators of wanting to hide the violence due to alleged links with the killer - without offering evidence.Lopez’s cousin, Michelle Andrade, echoed mayor Sheinbaum’s sentiments. "The authorities are incompetent, fraudulent and insufficient, not only in Ari's case, but in the case of all those who are not here. The way things were done and the fact of hiding information, manipulating the facts and re-victimising her was not satisfactory for the family".Lopez’s case fits a grim pattern of faulty investigations of the killings of women.According to government data, in the first 9 months of 2022 over 5,600 women were killed in Mexico.Half were presumed manslaughter, just over a third, murder, and 12% femicide - the killing of a woman or girl on the basis of gender - a more serious charge that calls for up to 70 years in jail.Data from 2019 showed that for every 100 women killed - only four resulted in sentences.“It doesn't matter what time she went out, how she was dressed, if she was with someone, if she wasn't with someone, if she had children, if she didn't have children, it doesn't matter. We lose focus on what is important, which is: the person who killed her, the people who killed them, why they did it and what sentences they are going to serve, because it is also very easy, as people see that all cases go unpunished, it is so easy to do it."The protesters last Friday wore purple, a symbol for gender equality— joining women across Latin America who marched in an international day of protests against gender violence, during which mothers of murdered women and girls took to loudspeakers to demand justice for their loved ones.

  • UK royals in U.S. spotlight as William and Kate visit

    The U.S. trip will be the new Prince and Princess of Wales' first overseas excursion since the death of Queen Elizabeth, which meant William - Charles's eldest son - became the heir to the throne. The visit has gained added significance as it comes a few days before William's Los Angeles-based younger brother Prince Harry and American wife Meghan take the limelight at a prestigious awards ceremony ahead of a Netflix TV documentary and revealing memoir.

  • Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody

    A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation.

  • Gun rights advocates sue Meck sheriff, claim he’s denying constitutional rights

    Gun rights advocates are suing the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office over the way the county is handling gun permit laws.