Texas woman sentenced to eight years for illegal voting paroled, faces deportation

In 2017, Rosa Maria Ortega's eight-year prison sentence for illegal voting in Texas made her an unwitting poster child of an alleged voter fraud epidemic that dominated headlines and a president's tweets.

Last December, Ortega was granted parole after serving a little more than nine months. She now faces a more permanent punishment: The 40-year-old mother of four teenagers, who came to the USA as a baby and lived here legally with a green card, is the target of deportation proceedings to her native country of Mexico.

After being paroled, Ortega spent nearly two more months in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She was freed on bond by an immigration judge last month. The U.S. Department of Justice office that handles immigration proceedings did not respond to a request Thursday for information on her case, including when she is due to appear in court.

Efforts to reach Ortega and members of her family were unsuccessful, and her former lawyers said they have lost contact with her.

Professor Jean Reisz of the University of Southern California Gould School of Law said a person in Ortega's position may remain in the USA for months or even years because of a court backlog but has steep odds at avoiding deportation. Federal law says, "Any alien who has voted in violation of any Federal, State, or local constitutional provision, statute, ordinance, or regulation is deportable."

"There are very limited applications for relief, and a felony criminal conviction would bar you from a lot of relief," Reisz said. "And once you have that conviction, there's no way to get rid of it unless its vacated by a criminal judge or you are pardoned by the governor or the president."

Texas public officials severely punish voting crimes that elsewhere are treated as minor infractions. The policy is in line with the stated beliefs of President Donald Trump, who asserted that widespread voter fraud cost him votes in the 2016 election.

The ballots that led to Ortega's imprisonment were cast for Republicans. In 2012, Ortega voted for presidential candidate Mitt Romney in the general election, and in 2014, she voted for Texas attorney general candidate Ken Paxton, who won – and prosecuted her for illegal voting.

Dallas-based attorney Clark Birdsall, who represented Ortega at trial, learned from a reporter about her parole and pending deportation. He asserted that her imprisonment and deportation was the result of "a totally inappropriate prosecution and a totally inappropriate sentence."

"In my opinion, they just used an elephant gun on a gnat," Birdsall said.

Representatives for Paxton did not respond to messages seeking comment on Ortega's parole or deportation. Paxton has boasted that Ortega's prosecution proved that his office "will hold those accountable who falsely claim eligibility and purposely subvert the election process in Texas."

A spokesperson for Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson, who jointly prosecuted Ortega, declined to comment on her parole status.

Birdsall blamed Wilson for thwarting a plea agreement three years ago that would have dismissed the charges against Ortega and potentially saved her from deportation if she met conditions that included speaking to lawmakers about the dangers of election loopholes.

Birdsall shared an email from January 2017 that suggests Assistant Attorney General Jonathan White, who represented Paxton's office, tentatively agreed to such a deal.

"I think her story has the potential of coming across very well in the current climate and putting her in a positive light that might help secure her immigration status more than anything we can do on paper," White wrote.

Birdsall said he learned that Wilson objected to the deal, resulting in Ortega going to trial and receiving the lengthy prison sentence.

"She didn't just say no, she said, 'Hell no,' " Birdsall said of Wilson. " 'It's not going to be dismissed, we’re going to trial, see you Monday.' "

Wilson's spokesperson, Samantha Jordan, said Birdsall's account was "not correct."