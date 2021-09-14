Texas woman shot dead and her husband left injured for supporting Joe Biden, police say

(AFP via Getty Images)

A man has been charged with murdering a woman and shooting her husband because they voted for President Joe Biden.

Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, was arrested on September 8, almost a year after the shootings took place.

Authorities say that Mr Alvarez staked out the couple’s home ahead of the shootings, and discovered a pro-Biden “flag and a doll of Trump hanging" outside.

He shot and killed Georgetta Kauffman in her garage on November 14, 2020, and then shot her husband Daniel Kaufmann, in the head, shoulder and wrist, reports CBS4. Mr Kaufmann crawled to his bedroom, and then managed to escape the attack by running out of his front door to a neighbour’s house to call 911.

Mr Alvarez allegedly emailed the 902nd Military Intelligence Group, a counterintelligence unit, saying that he targeted the Kauffmans because they voted for Mr Biden and demanding that people "stop all murder of babies," reports the El Paso Times.

He also emailed the military unit to say that pro-choice supporters were a part of the "Jewish Satanist" party and that the Kauffman’s neighbourhood was a "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic.”

A police officer wrote in an affidavit: “The defendant’s belief was ‘to end the Satanic activity’ near the crime scene [and he] acted out his manifesto by killing and shooting the Kaufmanns.”

He is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail with bail set to $2.5 million.