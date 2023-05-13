Texas woman shot and killed by boyfriend in parking lot over abortion, police say

A Texas woman was shot and killed Wednesday by her boyfriend who did not want her to get an abortion, authorities said Friday.

The suspect, 22-year-old Harold Thompson, was jailed Friday on a murder charge, two days after he allegedly killed girlfriend Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, in a Dallas parking lot.

“It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” says the arrest warrant affidavit. “The suspect did not want [Gonzalez] to get an abortion.”

Authorities said Thompson tried to put Gonzalez in a chokehold, before she shrugged him off and continued walking through the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows Thompson then pulling out a gun and shooting Gonzalez in the head. After she falls to the ground, Thompson can be seen shooting her again multiple times before fleeing the scene, the affidavit says.

Thompson is currently being held at a Dallas County jail without bond. When the incident occurred, he had already been charged with assault after a woman accused him of choking her back in March.

The affidavit from March does not name Gonzalez as the victim, but says the woman informed police that Thompson “beat her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship.”

The document also said Thompson told police the woman was then pregnant with his child.

The woman “reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children,” authorities wrote at the time.

Texas state lawmakers have stood against abortions since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer. Nearly all abortions in the state have been halted, except in cases of medical emergency,

