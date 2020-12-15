Texas woman still missing months after driving to Florida for temporary caregiver job

Andrea Cavallier

Friends and family of Ashley Lucas tell Dateline they all have the same Christmas wish this year -- for the 34-year-old Texas native to be found safe.

“We just want to know that she’s OK,” Ashley’s sister, Jennifer “Jen” Ackerson, said. “For no one to hear from her for this long… it doesn’t make sense.”

Ashley has been missing since the end of September 2020, but left Texas on July 8 to drive to Florida for a 2-week job caring for her friend’s elderly mother.

She never returned home.

Ashley Lucas (Find Ashley Lucas Facebook page)
Ashley Lucas (Find Ashley Lucas Facebook page)

Jen told Dateline she last spoke to her sister on the phone at the end of August.

“She was planning to come back home around that time, so we talked about that,” Jen explained. “She didn’t say anything abnormal so everything seemed OK.”

Jen said her sister has been known to go off on her own for weeks at a time, but would always call someone to check in.

“She always… always called our mom,” Jen said. “For her not to be in contact with mom is not like her. She constantly worries about her and will call the police to perform a welfare check if mom doesn’t answer her phone. She would never put her through this.”

Jen told Dateline that other than Texas and Florida, her sister has close ties to Ohio, and believes she could be in one of the three states.

“We hope by keeping her story out there, someone will see her picture and call the police,” Jen said. “We just want to know that she is safe and OK.”

Ashley’s friend and roommate in Florida, Jeff Epperly, told Dateline he believes he’s one of the last people to see her. They had been friends for a little over a year and Ashley had agreed to care for his mom in Lake Placid, Florida for two weeks while his sister was on vacation.

“She worked for about 10 days before my sister came home early,” Jeff said. “But Ashley wanted to stay in Florida so we ended up getting an apartment together.”

Jeff told Dateline that life in Dania Beach, Florida good, but in the weeks leading up to Ashley’s disappearance, things took a turn for the worse.

“She was going through a lot in her life… drug addiction, mental issues,” Jeff said. “Seemed like that all came down on her at once and she started breaking down.”

Jeff told Dateline that, like Ashley’s sister, he noticed Ashley always worried about her mother back in Texas. Shortly before she disappeared, Ashley received a text from a Florida number. She said text stated it was her mother.

“She became very paranoid and thought her mom had been kidnapped,” Jeff said. “She even thought I was involved. But then she’d apologize and everything would be OK a few days later.”

Jeff said Ashley went to the emergency room multiple times for anxiety attacks in August before eventually checking into a drug treatment center in Fort Lauderdale. Jeff told Dateline Ashley had told him to hold on to her important papers and that she’d return for them. He added that Ashley got rid of her cell phone, which was disconnected, but he knew she would find a way to contact him.

Weeks passed and when Jeff didn’t hear from Ashley, he was worried. He checked multiple mental health facilities before discovering that she was last seen leaving a facility at 901 Northeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale on September 19, 2020.

“We were always in contact,” Jeff said. “If there was an issue, she’d call me. She’s my best friend. To not hear from her… I just don’t understand.”

He reported her missing to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on October 9, 2020 and they started an investigation.

According to Public Information Specialist Casey Liening, this information was the initial information provided to police, but “further investigation by our detectives revealed Ashley was last seen in West Palm Beach and was Baker acted by the West Palm Beach Police Department on September 24. Following her release a few days later, it appears she did not make contact with family or the reportee and has not been heard from since.”

The “Baker Act,” which allows for involuntary examination of up to 72 hours, can be initiated by law enforcement officials, judges, doctors or health care professionals. There must be evidence that the person has a mental illness and/or is in danger of harming themselves or another person.

Liening told Dateline that the investigation into Ashley’s disappearance is considered active and ongoing and that FLPD Detectives have been in contact with Ashley’s mom throughout the investigation. She added that detectives do not have any indication that foul play is involved, but encourage anyone with information to call police.

Ashley’s sister, Jen, and her family said they feel like they’re in the dark, being so far away in Texas. But they are trying to spread the word about Ashley’s case on social media with the Facebook page “Find Ashley Lucas” and the hashtag #FindAshleyLucas.

“There’s so many people out there who love her and are looking for her,” Jen told Dateline. “We’re not giving up.”

Jen said she’s had her ups and downs with her sister, whom she describes as outgoing and someone who has never met a stranger.

“She makes friends wherever she goes,” Jen said. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad… I just worry about the people she was around, even though she was trying to change her life and get some help. I just hope being friends with the wrong people wasn’t her downfall.”

Ashley’s friend Jeff told Dateline he continues to hang fliers and talk to people in the South Florida area, but adds he loses hope as each day passes.

“I don’t want to lose hope, but it’s hard and I’m starting to think the worst,” Jeff said. “I feel so guilty… because I asked Ashley to come back to Florida. If something happened to her, I’d never forgive myself.”

Jeff told Dateline that while he understands Ashley was suffering through addiction and mental issues, he said he believed she was trying to get on the right track and wanted to live a new life.

“She was always so worried about something happening to her mom, but then something like this happens to her,” Jeff said. “Maybe she knew. Because she told me that if she ever went missing, she wanted me to come find her. So her family wouldn’t worry. And I intend to keep that promise.”

With the holidays just around the corner, Jeff told Dateline he only wants one thing this Christmas.

“A phone call… to let me know that Ashley is OK,” he said. “That’s all I could ever want.”

Ashley is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 145 lbs and has brown hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos on both arms, legs, and upper chest.

If you have any information on Ashley’s whereabouts, contact Detective Tiffany Williams at (954) 828-6617 or your local police department.

Latest Stories

  • Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the frontrunner to become Biden's secretary of transportation, new report says

    Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.

  • Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended on Monday the execution of a prominent dissident journalist based in France and captured by Iran last year, saying the death sentence passed on Ruhollah Zam was carried out lawfully. European countries "have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court's ruling," Rouhani told a televised news conference, noting that the judiciary was independent. "I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations."

  • China confirms detention of Bloomberg news assistant

    China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that an assistant for the financial news service Bloomberg has been detained on suspicion of activities endangering national security. Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Haze Fan’s case is currently under investigation and that her “legitimate rights and interests have all been fully guaranteed.” Bloomberg issued a report last week saying Fan had been out of contact since Dec. 7 and that it only received word of her detention after days of asking government departments in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • Hillary Clinton calls for Electoral College to be abolished after casting first vote in New York for Biden

    Following 2016 loss, former Democratic presidential candidate casts first vote in New York as electors affirm Trump’s loss

  • Newsom could face recall, as resistance to California governor is growing

    An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

  • Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

    Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.

  • Iran's president says country would rejoin nuclear deal within an hour of U.S. signing on

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump? Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • 'We have no oxygen': First journalist to access Yemen after Covid discovers major cover up in country of her birth

    Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

    Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. spent heavily on Trump, GOP causes with funds from nonprofit Liberty University

    Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of university funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still split on the partisan direction Falwell steered the private evangelical Christian school founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.Especially divisive, Politico reports, is the question of whether Liberty should continue funding the Falkirk Center, a conservative "think tank" named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk that "has produced no peer-reviewed academic work and bears little relation to study centers at other universities," but did run "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to serve as fellows, and, in recent weeks, has aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless claims of election fraud."As a 501c(3) nonprofit, Liberty University is technically barred from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns. But the Falkirk Center, founded in 2019, "purchased campaign-season ads on Facebook, at least $50,000's worth of which were designated by the network as political ads, that promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name," Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, blurring the lines between education and politics."Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on China policy at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., featuring a host of GOP officials and Trump allies but no Democratic speakers, Politico reports. Numerous evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars holding events at Trump's Washington hotel, where "prominent evangelical ministers were given VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission, and slashed its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations."The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Liberty for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico. "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said the donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and focus of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university," and went toward "nonpartisan" activities like voter registration.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump? Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Confederate monument remains after tie vote on moving it

    A Confederate monument will remain outside a Mississippi courthouse after a majority-white board of supervisors deadlocked on a proposal to move it. News outlets report that two supervisors in coastal Harrison County voted Monday to move the soldier statue, and two voted against moving it. The public display of Confederate symbols has come under widespread debate in recent years, and that has intensified since late May, when video showed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a Black man named George Floyd, who died.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package, proclaims innocence

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday forcefully proclaimed her innocence and proposed a $28.5 million bail package in a renewed effort to be freed from a New York jail this year. In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Maxwell also disclosed that she has been married since 2016, and with her husband would post a $22.5 million bond, mirroring their combined assets, to support her bail application. Most of the remaining bail would be guaranteed by friends and family.

  • Explosive-laden boat caused tanker blast in ‘terrorist attack’ off Saudi: state media

    An “terrorist attack” on an oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah yesterday was caused by an explosive-laden boat, the kingdom’s energy ministry said, after the fourth assault on Saudi energy infrastructure in a month. The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine was hit “by an external source” while discharging refined oil products at Jeddah about 0400 on Monday local time, shipowner Hafnia said in a statement. A Saudi energy ministry spokesman did not identify who was behind the attack but the kingdom has blamed other recent attacks on Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. “Terrorist acts against vital facilities go beyond the kingdom to target the security and stability of worldwide energy supplies and the global economy,” the ministry said in a statement. Jeddah port, the kingdom’s primary shipping point, was closed for an indeterminate duration following the incident, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. “The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies," the ministry spokesman said. The 22 crew aboard were able to extinguish a blaze caused by the blast, Hafnia said. “It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel,” its statement read. “But this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident.” The vessel was reportedly carrying over 60,000 metric tons of unleaded gasoline from an Aramco refinery at Yanbu for consumption in Saudi Arabia. Monday’s blast followed a series of other recent incidents in the Red Sea, a vital shipping lane for both oil and cargo. On November 25, a Greek-managed oil tanker was damaged at the Saudi terminal of Shuqaiq, south of Jeddah, which the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen described as a foiled terror attack. Days earlier, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a cruise missile strike on an Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah that punctured a diesel storage tank and ignited a fire. Since Saudi intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government, the Iran-backed Houthis have carried out numerous missile strikes and other attacks on Saudi Arabia. The United Nations has concluded that the missiles used likely originated in Iran. During November, the Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting an explosive-laden drone and several explosive-laden boats launched towards the kingdom by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia recently accused the rebels of laying mines in the southern Red Sea. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, said if the Houthis were responsible for Monday’s blast, it “would represent a fundamental shift in both targeting capabilities and intent.”

  • Putin installed a replica of his Moscow office at his beachside retreat so he could pretend to be in the thick of things while shielding from COVID-19, report says

    Vladimir Putin is heavily shielded from COVID-19, with visitors made to walk through disinfectant tunnels or quarantine for weeks before meeting him.

  • Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

    Bahrain said Sunday it approved the use of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, following its earlier approval of a vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Separately, Kuwait has granted emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine. Bahrain's state-run news agency said the Sinopharm vaccine would be available in the island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

  • How we get to civil war

    It's a tense moment in American politics.Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election, and it wasn't especially close. Yet President Trump has not only refused to concede the election. He has repeatedly insisted, without evidence, that he won in a landslide that was denied to him and his supporters by systematic voter fraud. It would be one thing if these were the delusional rantings of a lone sociopath. When the village idiot proclaims himself to be Napoleon Bonaparte and no one recognizes him as such, he's just a lunatic. But when a large faction of the village affirms that he is in fact a Corsican general, things get more complicated.That's where we are now, with 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives insisting, in an amicus brief filed in support of a lawsuit dismissed by the Supreme Court last week, that the election in four crucial swing states was stolen by the Democrats.This combination of events — the courts rejecting legally frivolous efforts to overturn election results while significant numbers of Republican officeholders (and voters) continue to cheer on the conspiracy — shows that the primary danger of this moment isn't and never was that Trump would succeed in his hapless coup attempt. The primary danger was and is that Trump would shape public opinion in an explicitly anti-democratic direction, creating a large constituency in the country for rejecting election results that don't deliver partisan victories. Trump is cultivating an appetite for one-party rule, and setting the country on a path that could produce constitutional breakdown and civil war.How far are we from such a catastrophic turn of events? There was some street violence in Washington, D.C., on Saturday evening after an hours-long deranged rally by Trump supporters. But it didn't escalate. And the fact is that, so far at least, members of the Trumpian right have accepted court decisions that have disappointed their hopes. Which means they still recognize the authority of the judicial branch. As long as that persists, the chance of widespread civil unrest will remain remote.But will it last? That isn't a question that can be answered by looking only to the right.It takes two sides (at least) to fight a civil war. For significant violence to break out, Democrats would have to play a role, responding to Republican provocations in a way that shreds our remaining deference to institutional authority and norms of restraint, moving the country well beyond the bounds of normal politics into the twilight realm of extra-constitutional action.Unfortunately, there are signs that some on the left are eager to make precisely such a move.Last week, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) proposed that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment empowers her to block the 126 House Republicans who signed on to the failed lawsuit from taking their seats in the 117th Congress, on the grounds that they are traitors to the country and the Constitution, much like the Confederates who waged war against the Union in the 1860s. A handful of political commentators have echoed these and related arguments.Leave aside for the moment the near certainty that Pelosi will reject such advice. It's important to think through precisely why this is such a terrible idea.The language to which Pascrell is appealing was adopted and imposed after the Confederacy had been decisively defeated in the Civil War. That gave the North considerable leverage to impose its will on the vanquished traitors of the seditious South. And yet even so, Reconstruction failed. The South ultimately refused to accept the North's terms and wore it down, first through terrorism, then through the imposition of state-sponsored apartheid. Is an analogous approach really supposed to be considered a viable plan today, when Democrats have only a razor-thin majority in the House for leverage?Even if Reconstruction had been a smashing success a century and a half ago, it couldn't possibly be useful for anything today besides throwing off a spark that ignites a civil conflagration. By calling the 126 recalcitrant Republicans traitors and refusing to seat them, Pelosi would be unilaterally setting up the Democratic Party in the House as a regime-level authority empowered to render summary judgment of fundamental political disputes.The almost certain result of such a move would be to split the legislative branch, with the excluded Republicans setting up an alternative Congress independent of the Democrats and the remaining Republicans in the House and Senate forced to choose which side to join. The same process of choosing would take place across the country, with individuals, legislatures, governors, civil servants, courts, and ultimately, state and federal troops lining up on opposing sides, ready to accept or reject legislation passed by one or the other Congress.It is in trying, and failing, to adjudicate the rapidly multiplying conflicts among competing sources of authority that an actual civil war would likely begin.How likely is any of this to happen?At the moment, not very. Pascrell is just one member of Congress, and Pelosi is much too politically prudent to follow his lead.But what happens if Republicans act out on Jan. 6? That's when both houses of Congress convene for a ceremony during which the sitting vice president is supposed to tally the Electoral College votes and declare Joe Biden the official winner of the election. Will Mike Pence turn on Trump to do this? Even if he does, things could get messy if even one member of the House and one from the Senate raise objections about a state's vote totals. In that case, the two houses of Congress would return to their chambers for a two-hour debate and then votes on whether to disqualify the results of any state about which an objection was raised.None of this is at all likely to change the ultimate outcome. Too many Republican senators have made clear their intention to stand behind the certified vote tallies and Electoral College results. Putting them together with Democrats will ensure that Biden's win will stand in the Senate.But how will Democrats in the House respond to a two-hour circus potentially involving dozens of their Republican colleagues making outrageous accusations of voter fraud? And how will that anger and bitterness affect the outcome of the race for House speaker, which will be heating up at roughly the same time? Might Pelosi find herself facing a formidable challenge from her left — from members of her caucus eager to lash out with more than words at the Republican side of the aisle, perhaps by locking out members of the GOP who actively tried to overturn the election?As I said, it's a tense moment. But that doesn't release officeholders and analysts from the burden of acting responsibly. On the contrary, the stakes increase that burden. It may feel good to contemplate lashing out at one's enemies. But actions have consequences, and they can be truly awful. Instead of bringing an easy and satisfying victory, rash moves in the pressure-cooker of the present could easily send us down a path of outright constitutional breakdown and an outbreak of violence the likes of which this country hasn't seen in over 150 years.Those who advocate for such actions had better do so with eyes wide open.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump? Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April