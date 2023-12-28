Texas woman suing Pioneer Woman Mercantile for more than $75,000 after injury in the store

The Pioneer Woman Mercantile is located in Pawhuska.

A Texas woman is suing the Pioneer Woman as she claims that a horseshoe in the Pawhuska store trapped her, tripped her and traumatized her.

In Tulsa federal court, Maria B. Chavez of Corpus Christi accuses The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska of not warning visitors about a horseshoe “affixed to the ground with the loop facing up, so the loop became a hidden trap, pitfall or snare.”

Chavez claims in court documents that the Mercantile — a popular restaurant, bakery and store run by the Food Network personality, cookbook author and entrepreneur Ree Drummond — installed the horseshoe as a doorstop.

The Mercantile “failed to adequately warn” of the danger, according to the lawsuit.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Chavez claims, she was “pushed so her foot got caught in the loop, she fell backward, and suffered a severe injury.”

In court documents, Chavez describes herself as an elderly woman who has suffered serious bodily injuries and mental pain from the alleged incident.

She has incurred medical expenses, lost the enjoyment of life and “has been disabled in her activities of daily living.”

Chavez seeks a judgment of at least $75,000 plus interest, costs and attorney fees.

The store did not return a request seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pioneer Woman Mercantile sued for more than $75,000 after alleged injury