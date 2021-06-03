Texas woman taken into custody after child is found dead in motel room

Texas authorities believe that a child who was found dead in a motel room Tuesday is missing boy Samuel Olson, and have arrested Theresa Balboa, the girlfriend of the boy's father.

Samuel, who would have turned 6 over the weekend, was originally reported missing last Thursday by Balboa.

At that time, she allegedly told officers that the boy's mother and a police officer came to her home and took Samuel away, but authorities say her story started falling apart as they investigated it.

On Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers and searched a motel, where they discovered a boy's body.

"At this time, we believe the child to be Samuel, but we cannot confirm that it is him until the medical examiner makes that determination," Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Heather Morris said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Balboa was arrested at the motel and charged with evidence tampering, but Morris said more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Dalton Olson, the boy's father, told KPRC 2 that he can't understand why this tragedy would happen.

"I don’t know what’s going on. I found out what happened last night," Dalton Olson told the local news outlet Wednesday. "I can barely breathe."

Balboa was out on bond from a November incident in which she allegedly assaulted Dalton Olson.

Morris said that April 30 was the last day Samuel was in school, and authorities are now trying to piece together his whereabouts for the last month as well as how he ended up in Jasper, which is about 130 miles northeast of Houston.

"Our hearts go out to the family members of Samuel. We are very, very saddened by the events that have brought us here today," Morris said Wednesday. "This is an absolute tragic event and our prayers go out to the family."

