Texas woman tied to slaying of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen appears in court

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas woman charged in the disappearance and death of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood appeared in court Monday morning, federal officials said.

Cecily Aguilar, a Killeen, Texas, resident who was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence last week, appeared virtually in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske, officials said.

The hearing was an initial appearance. An arraignment, where Aguilar would be expected to enter a plea, has not been scheduled yet, officials said.

Authorities have accused Aguilar of helping 20-year-old Spc. Aaron David Robinson mutilate and dispose of Guillen’s body after Robinson killed her by hitting her in the head with a hammer.

Robinson shot himself last week when authorities had confronted him during the investigation, Killeen police have said.

Aguilar was asked during Monday’s hearing if she understood the charges against her.

“Yeah, sure,” she replied, according to KCEN-TV.

Mellisa Mendoza places flowers at a mural for Vanessa Guillen in Austin, Texas, on July 6, 2020. More

The hearing comes after an attorney said the Army confirmed to Guillen’s family over the weekend that remains found last week near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, were those of Guillen, a 20-year-old Houston native.

On Sunday, Guillen’s sister Mayra Guillen tweeted: “It’s been confirmed...”

Over the Fourth of July weekend, videos and photos were posted online, some using the hashtag ”#JusticeForVanessaGuillen,” showing vigils and memorials for Guillen and groups gathering and holding signs for justice in Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

In El Paso, more than 100 protesters marched to Fort Bliss on Saturday to protest the Army’s handling of the case and demand accountability from authorities.

Lawmakers: Case raises 'deep, troubling concerns' about Army

Guillen was last seen on April 22 in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters where she worked at Fort Hood, a sprawling 334-square mile Army post in Killeen, about an hour north of Austin.

Guillen’s disappearance gained national attention, with her family and friends searching for her and demanding justice on her behalf for months. Her family said Guillen had been sexually harassed at Fort Hood, once when a man walked in on her while she was showering.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier of California on Friday called for an investigation into Guillen’s workplace, her disappearance and the Army’s response to both.

“SPC Guillen’s disappearance raises deep, troubling concerns about the Army’s ability to prevent sexual harassment and assault, respond to criminal acts, and provide justice for victims and theirs families,” Gillibrand and Speier said in a letter.

Army officials last week said no evidence linked sexual harassment to the soldier’s disappearance.

The criminal complaint filed against Aguilar describes how authorities think Guillen was killed and dismembered after an argument with Robinson.

A witness told authorities that Guillen left a weapons room on Fort Hood where she was working to visit one controlled by Robinson, the complaint says.

Robinson told investigators on April 22 that he texted Guillen to tell her he was in the arms room. The last outgoing text message from Guillen’s phone was to Robinson, the complaint says.

The document does not say what Guillen and Robinson’s relationship was.

The complaint says that Robinson said Guillen arrived and read serial numbers for equipment. He gave her paperwork and a serial number for a .50 caliber machine gun that needed to be serviced. Robinson said Guillen left the arms room and he thought she went to the motor pool.

Witnesses at the motor pool said Guillen did not arrive with the paperwork.