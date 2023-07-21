Texas woman tried to pass counterfeit check, Moosic police say

Jul. 20—A Dallas, Texas, woman tried to cash a $4,690 counterfeit check Wednesday at a Birney Avenue bank in Moosic, borough police said.

Janessa Denice Howard, 37, gave a Fidelity Bank clerk a check that was the same as previous counterfeit checks passed there, police said. Officer Jason O'Hora and Capt. Thomas McGovern responded.

The check had William and Edith A. Ruggiero as the account holders with the correct routing and account numbers and was made out to Howard for $4,690, police said. Howard endorsed it.

It was unclear how she got the check. She told police it was for "customer service."

William Ruggiero, of Bangor, told the newspaper he never heard of Howard and has no idea how she got his account information. He said he lost $9,300 because two previous counterfeit checks at the bank went through, but believes he will be credited.

He said the counterfeits used a different typeface than the checks in his checkbook and his signature was incomplete on the forgeries. Fidelity Bank sent him copies of the fakes.

Howard is charged with forgery, attempted theft by deception and bad checks.

She is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 2.

