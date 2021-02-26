A Texas woman went viral on TikTok for using boiled snow to wash out hair dye after her pipes froze

Debanjali Bose
·2 min read
texas weather
A Texan TikTok user boiled snow to wash her hair dye after her pipes froze from the cold weather. David J. Phillip/AP

  • A viral TikTok shows a Texas woman using boiled snow to wash out hair dye after her pipes froze.

  • Texas dealt with uncharacteristically cold weather, leaving people without power or running water.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

As Texas reckons with uncharacteristically frigid temperatures and snow that has wreaked havoc statewide, one woman came up with a creative workaround when frozen pipes left her with no running water in the middle of a dye job: boiling snow.

TikTok user @bmoye22 posted a video on Tuesday that started with a photo of a younger woman with the text overlay, "when Texas water pipe freeze and you just dyed your hair."

texas hair
The bright pink hair dye. bmoye22/TikTok

She can be seen trying to turn on the faucet, but there's no running water.

In the video, which has been viewed 4.5 million times since it was posted on February 16, the person with the head full of pink dye is seen going outside to scoop snow into a pot. She proceeds to boil the snow on the stove to turn it into water and then uses it to wash away the dye.

texas tiktok
The family boiled snow to finish the hair-dying process. bmoye22/TikTok
@bmoye22

#foryoupage #fyp #ohno #familytimefun #transition #texas #hair #snowflake

♬ Oh No - Kreepa

"Yes her hair was dyed before [the water was] cut off. I mean who would [dye] their hair with no water running," the TikToker who posted the video clarified in a comment.

"Never in my years have I seen or heard of something so ridiculous yet smart before. I am highly impressed," one top comment said.

@bmoye22 did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Texans have been dealing with the fallout from cold weather, including frozen pipes

Insider's Kelsey Vlamis reported on February 18 that winter storms left millions of Texans without power and safe drinking water (for days, in some cases) and that many people were contending with damaged pipes and water-main breaks.

Some buildings even preemptively shut off the water supply to prevent frozen pipes from possibly flooding buildings, Neelam Bohra wrote for the Texas Tribune on February 19. Bohra added that issues stemming from frozen pipes might only become evident once they start to thaw and that homeowners should keep an eye out for tell-tale signs like "leaks, stains, and discoloration."

KDFW, a local news station and FOX affiliate, reports that while experts typically recommend leaving the faucet on to avoid frozen pipes, the city of Houston issued an advisory that week advising residents against doing that.

KDFW also recommends applying heat to the section of the pipe that might be frozen by using a hairdryer or a portable space heater.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fans Are Freaking Out After Gwen Stefani Shows Off Dramatic New Look on Instagram

    The hair! The dress!

  • Girl, 11, finds parents dead in Missouri home. Both had Covid-19.

    Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home in the St. Louis area.

  • Woman ‘ashamed’ after discovering husband’s secret household behavior: ‘[It’s] really concerning’

    People thought this husband was showing some serious red flags.

  • Waitress recalls unforgettable experience serving Robin Williams: ‘Tired about hearing of rude celebrities'

    TikTok user Roxan McDonald's story about late comedian Robin Williams has people feeling pretty emotional.

  • Mom brought to tears by toddler's reaction to TikTok prank: 'I was horrified'

    A TikTok influencer and her 3-year-old son are blowing up on the platform all thanks to their take on a viral trend.

  • Dad ‘shocked’ by daughter’s surprising post-college plans: ‘Leaving [the] whole family behind’

    The daughter told everyone in her family except him.

  • TikTokers tried to prove that snow in Texas was 'fake' as weather conspiracy theories ran wild online

    From "fake snow" to Bill Gates, conspiracy theories about the Texas storm are spreading. Right-wing pundits and politicians aren't helping.

  • A Nurse Gave the COVID Vaccination to Both Her Grandmothers After a Year of Limited Contact

    "They were both spontaneous and really rewarding moments. Emotional moments."

  • Taylor Swift's new merch allegedly has a bizarre effect on fans' skin: 'Hitting a new low'

    Swifties, take note — Taylor Swift's new merchandise line may have some side effects. The post Taylor Swift’s merch has allegedly turned her fans’ skin green appeared first on In The Know.

  • They were stopped for speeding in the Keys. Then police smelled something fishy

    Two commercial fisherman from the mainland were jailed Thursday after police said they were caught in the Keys with a haul of illegal seafood that started with 100 undersized wrung lobster tails.

  • A TikTok user shared a time-saving hack for cleaning a blender, and it has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    A TikTok user shared a video that showed her cleaning a blender by filling it with water and dish soap and then blending it, and others are trying it.

  • Bella Thorne's 'Shake It' Video Wasn't Meant to Be Controversial: 'It Was About Having Fun'

    The singer's music video, which she also directed, was taken down from YouTube shortly after its premiere for its "explicit content"

  • They met on Bumble. She claims he killed her dogs. Now she's speaking out to help others isolated amid COVID-19.

    Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 lockdown orders, survivors continue to be at high risk of domestic violence.

  • 13 years after Madeleine McCann went missing, investigators believe they have a credible suspect

    Three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from her bed on vacation in 2007. Now, investigators believe they have a credible suspect who may know what happened to McCann. Peter Van Sant joins "CBS This Morning" with the investigation into this suspect on this week's "48 Hours."

  • Merkel says she won't take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because she's too old, as 1.4 million jabs are left unused

    The German chancellor said she wasn't eligible because the vaccine isn't approved for people over 65 in Germany.

  • Stimulus measures helped lift 1.6 million Americans out of poverty

    The poverty rate fell to 11.3% in January, after reaching its pandemic peak of 11.8% in December.

  • A TikTok doctor says wearing socks to bed helps you sleep faster, and the hack has proven to be effective

    Dr. Jess Andrade told her one million followers that wearing socks to bed cools the body down and sends a "time for bed" signal to the brain.

  • Officials rule fire at Shaq's landmark Krispy Kreme store in Atlanta was arson

    Investigators released photos of a suspect they believed was involved in the fire at Shaq's Atlanta Krispy Kreme store earlier this month.

  • A Harvard Professor Called Wartime Sex Slaves 'Prostitutes.' One Pushed Back.

    SEOUL, South Korea — The students and the survivor were divided by two generations and 7,000 miles, but they met on Zoom to discuss a common goal: turning a Harvard professor’s widely disputed claims about sexual slavery during World War II into a teachable moment. A recent academic journal article by the professor — in which he described as “prostitutes” the Korean and other women forced to serve Japan’s troops — prompted an outcry in South Korea and among scholars in the United States. It also offered a chance, on the Zoom call last week, for the aging survivor of the Japanese Imperial Army’s brothels to tell her story to a group of Harvard students, including her case for why Japan should issue a full apology and face international prosecution. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “The recent remarks by the professor at Harvard are something that you should all ignore,” Lee Yong-soo, a 92-year-old in South Korea and one of just a handful of so-called comfort women still living, told the students. But the remarks were a “blessing in disguise” because they created a huge controversy, added Lee, who was kidnapped by Japanese soldiers during World War II and raped repeatedly. “So this is kind of a wake-up call.” The dispute over the academic paper has echoes of the early 1990s, a time when the world was first beginning to hear the voices of survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery in Asia — traumas that the region’s conservative patriarchal cultures had long downplayed. Now, survivors’ testimony drives much of the academic narrative on the topic. Yet many scholars say that conservative forces are once again trying to marginalize the survivors. “This is so startling, 30 years later, to be dragged back, because in the meantime survivors from a wide range of countries found a voice,” Alexis Dudden, a historian of Japan and Korea at the University of Connecticut who has interviewed the women. The uproar began after an academic journal’s website published an article in December in which J. Mark Ramseyer, a Harvard Law School professor, argued that the women were “prostitutes” who had willingly entered into indenture contracts. An international chorus of historians called for the article to be retracted, saying that his arguments ignored extensive historical evidence and sounded more like a page from Japan’s far-right playbook. A group of more than 1,900 economists wrote this week that the article used game theory, law and economics as “cover to legitimize horrific atrocities.” The Korean International Student Association at Harvard has also demanded an apology from Ramseyer, expressing concern that the university’s name “could lend credibility to the argument” that Japan’s wartime government was not responsible for the trafficking and enslavement of women. A petition with similar language has been signed by hundreds of Harvard students. Several scholars noted that Ramseyer’s argument was flawed because he did not produce any signed contracts with Korean women as evidence — and that focusing on contracts in the first place was misleading because the women, many of whom were teenagers, did not have free agency. Ramseyer’s paper also ignored a 1996 United Nations report that concluded that comfort women, who came from a number of countries, mostly in Asia, were sex slaves, said Yang Kee-ho, a professor of Japanese studies at Sungkonghoe University in Seoul. “There are many details in the paper which contradict facts and distort truth,” he added. The paper, “Contracting for Sex in the Pacific War,” argues that the Japanese army created standards for licensing so-called comfort stations around Asia during World War II as a way of preventing the spread of venereal disease. Ramseyer, an expert on Japanese law, wrote that “prostitutes” who worked in the brothels signed contracts that were similar to those used in Tokyo brothels, but with shorter terms and higher pay to reflect the danger of working in war zones. Ramseyer declined an interview request. He has previously argued that relying on survivors’ testimony is problematic because some of the women have changed their accounts over the years. “Claims about enslaved Korean comfort women are historically untrue,” he wrote in Japan Forward, an English-language website affiliated with a right-wing Japanese newspaper, last month. The International Review of Law and Economics, which published Ramseyer’s recent paper online, posted an “expression of concern” this month saying that it was investigating the paper’s historical evidence. But the journal’s editorial team said through a spokesman that the article would still be published in the March edition and was “considered final.” Another publication, the European Journal of Law and Economics, said this week that it was investigating concerns that had been raised about a paper by Ramseyer that it published last week about the experiences of Korean migrants in Japan. Ramseyer’s supporters include a group of six Japan-based academics who told the editors of the International Review of Law and Economics in a letter that the article that caused the recent outcry was “well within the academic and diplomatic mainstream” and supported by work from scholars in Japan, South Korea and the United States. They did not name any specific scholars. One academic who signed the letter, Kanji Katsuoka, said in an interview that he had only read the abstract of the “Contracting for Sex” article, but felt that the term “prostitute” was appropriate because the women had been paid for their services. “Harvard University is the top school in the United States,” added Katsuoka, a lecturer at Meisei University and the secretary-general of a right-wing research organization. “If they lose freedom of speech, I have to judge that no freedom of speech exists in the United States.” Three decades ago, when survivors like Lee began speaking publicly about their sexual slavery for Japan’s troops, they were embraced by a nascent feminist movement in East Asia that prioritized the right of women to claim their own history. Even though the testimonials prompted an official apology from Japan in 1993, the issue remains deeply contentious. The governments of Japan and South Korea agreed to resolve it in 2015, when Japan expressed responsibility, apologized anew to the women and promised to set up an $8.3 million fund to help provide old-age care. Some of the survivors accepted a portion of the funds, but Lee and a few others rejected the overture, saying it failed to provide official reparations or specify Japan’s legal responsibility. More recently, people on Japan’s political right, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have insisted that the Korean women were not sex slaves because there is no proof that they were physically forced into the brothels. Survivors have long challenged that claim. Lee has said that Japanese soldiers dragged her from her home when she was a teenager, covering her mouth so she could not call to her mother. Ji Soo Janet Park, a Harvard law student who helped organize the recent Zoom event with Lee, said it was designed to combat “denialists and revisionists” who sought to erase the accounts of wartime sexual slavery. “We’re the next generation that’s responsible for making sure that this remains a part of history,” said Park, 27, whose undergraduate thesis explored how memorials to former sex slaves shape Korean American identity. In an interview this week, Lee, the survivor, said that she was dismayed to see people in Japan echo Ramseyer’s “absurd” remarks. She said that she had not given up her campaign to have the issue prosecuted at the International Court of Justice. “As my last work, I would like to clarify the matter at the ICJ,” she said, referring to the court. “When I die and meet the victims who have already passed away, I can tell them that I resolved this issue.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mary J. Blige on how 'reliving' her pain helps others heal: 'I don't mind that being my job on this Earth'

    "When you sing those lyrics, it lives again. And I think I've been blessed with the gift to do that and not get harmed by it."