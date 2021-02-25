Texas woman whose electric bill soared over $9,000 files class-action lawsuit seeking $1 billion from Griddy

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A Texas woman filed a class-action lawsuit seeking $1 billion in relief for customers of electricity retailer Griddy, which the suit says illegally engaged in price gouging amid widespread power outages across the state last week.

Lisa Khoury, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of all Griddy customers who were charged the high prices, faced a $9,546 electric bill from Feb. 1 through Feb. 19 as a result of the massive spike in wholesale electric prices in Texas amid a severe winter storm.

Griddy is a service that allows customers to pay variable rates on their electricity, being charged what wholesale customers would be charged, or "exactly the price we buy electricity at," the company says on its website, instead of a fixed price.

But last week, wholesale prices soared amid the outages that hit millions of Texans, spiking to $9,000 per megawatt hour compared with the typical rate of $50 per megawatt hour, the lawsuit says.

“At this point we don’t know how many people might be affected, but there are likely thousands of customers who’ve received these outrageous bills,” Derek Potts, an attorney representing Khoury, said in a statement. “A class action will be the most efficient and effective way for Griddy’s customers to come together and fight this predatory pricing.”

Lawsuit: Family suing Texas utility companies for $100M after 11-year-old boy died amid power failure

Griddy did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on the litigation, but on a page of frequently asked-questions about the storm on its website, the company denies allegations of price gouging.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent Griddy from billing and collecting payments on the charges with excess prices during the storm and forgiveness for late or unpaid payments as well as the monetary relief.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state was investigating providers whose prices spiked, and the Public Utility Commission of Texas issued an order Sunday preventing providers until further notice from disconnecting customers who have not paid their bills.

Many customers use Griddy with the expectation of paying less, the lawsuit said. On its website in a video explaining how the service works, Griddy bills itself as a company that saves consumers money by not marking up prices as do "all those other guys, you know the ones who have been preying on you, your parents and your neighbors for the past 20 years."

While using the service is "a gamble," the lawsuit said, "Griddy knew it was overcharging consumers, that consumers would be harmed, and Griddy would be unjustly enriched by retaining customers' payments."

According to the lawsuit, Khoury's typical monthly electric bill is $200 to $250, so she allows the service to charge her bank account every time it reaches $150. From Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, Khoury had $1,200 automatically withdrawn from her bank account, the lawsuit says. She placed a stop payment on her account but still owed more than $8,000 to Griddy, according to court documents.

'Massive failure': Why millions of people in Texas were without power

For two days last week, Khoury was largely without power, and she had hosted her parents and in-laws, who are in their 80s, according to the lawsuit.

Before the high prices were charged, Griddy emailed its customers on Feb. 14 warning them that they should find a fixed-rate provider amid the potential for soaring prices, but the lawsuit says many could not find one because providers were not accepting new customers during the storm.

Khoury tried to change providers on Feb. 16, but she could not get a new provider until Feb. 19.

The lawsuit says Griddy took advantage of its customers "to a grossly unfair degree" and pointed to the fact that Griddy suggested customers find a new provider as evidence it knew prices would be grossly inflated.

It says Griddy's actions violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which prevents a company from charging an "exorbitant or excess price" on necessary goods during a disaster.

Abbott and President Joe Biden both declared emergencies in the state because of the winter storm. Historically low temperatures and unusual snow and ice knocked large supplies of electricity off Texas' power grid last week. The storm and the power outages have been blamed for numerous deaths.

In Texas, which largely has its own power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas manages the flow of electricity for about 26 million people, or 90% of the state.

'An electrical island': Texas has dodged federal regulation for years by having its own power grid

According to Griddy, wholesale prices soared last week because the Public Utility Commission of Texas "cited its 'complete authority over ERCOT' to direct that ERCOT set pricing at $9/kWh."

Abbot and lawmakers in Texas have called for investigations into what went wrong with the state's electricity grid. Prosecutors have said they would look into any criminal wrongdoings, and other lawsuits have been filed by consumers.

A federal report in 2011 said calls for increased winterization of Texas' electric generators have long been unmet.

At least six board members at ERCOT resigned this week. Abbott welcomed their resignations but said in a television appearance Wednesday that "more must be done."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas power outage: Lawsuit seeks $1 billion from Griddy over prices

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday

    The president said he doesn't want to be a burden, as communities struggle to recover from last week's winter storm.

  • Jeremy Lin expresses “anger,” “heartbreak” at recent attacks on Asian Americans

    “I feel bad for somebody who harbors hate for somebody else, who they’ve never met, just based on skin color.”

  • New jobless claims drop sharply, but there could be a 'rebound' next week

    The number of Americans filing first-time jobless claims has sharply fallen, remaining historically high but coming in under expectations. The Labor Department said Thursday that 730,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, a decline of 111,000 claims from the revised level of the week before. The previous week's number of claims was revised down by 20,000, the Labor Department said. Economists were expecting about 845,000 jobless claims to be filed last week, CNBC reports. The drop in jobless claims came as welcome news after a spike last week, even as the latest number still remained higher than the pre-pandemic record of 695,000. At the same time, experts warned of a potential rebound to come, noting recent winter weather could be a factor in the decline. "The sharp drop in jobless claims likely is due to people in states hit hardest by last week's huge storm, especially Texas, having better things to do than make jobless claims," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson said, per CNBC. "We expect a rebound next week. The trend seems to be about flat, but we remain of the view that claims will soon start to trend down, slowly at first but then more quickly as the reopening of the economy accelerates in April and May." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden nominates postal board slate that could oust Louis DeJoy after DeJoy vows to stay putIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • Stimulus: CEOs of Google, Zillow, BlackRock, Visa, and more back Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal

    Among the executives who signed the letter included CEOs from Google, Goldman Sachs, Zillow, BlackRock, JetBlue and Visa.

  • US Postal Service's new mail truck delivers mixed bag of responses

    Six years in the making, the distinctive vehicle has been labelled an ugly duckling by some of its kinder critics A prototype of the new mail truck Oshkosh will build for the US Postal Service. Sleek, modern and a bit like Justin Timberlake’s face, apparently. Photograph: USPS When the United States Postal Service unveiled its futuristic new mail truck, it must have been hoping for a positive response. After all, there hasn’t been a new USPS truck since 1994 and designers have been working on the upgrade for six long years. But images of the new delivery vehicle, delicately posed in publicity shots against leafy backgrounds evoking the American suburban idyll, generated one emotion above all. Hilarity. Politico’s transportation reporter Sam Mintz took it upon himself to stage a Twitter straw poll asking whether the truck was sleek and cool, or an ugly duckling. The result was a clear 60% in favor of the latter. The good news is that the new model, to be made by the defense contractor with the suitably ugly-duckling name Oshkosh, will have a raft of safety features when it hits the roads in 2023. Unlike the rickety old machines currently rattling across the US which have no AC, dangerous blindspots for drivers, and can spontaneously catch fire, the new fleet will have airbags, automatic braking and 360-degree cameras to prevent accidents. They will be either petrol or electric-powered. The bad news is that it is arguably the least attractive automobile since the Fiat Multipla, which looks not so much like an ugly duckling as a heavyweight boxer after an especially bloody bout in the ring. Late-night TV hosts had a field day with the new USPS trucks. Jimmy Kimmel called the design “unremarkable and yet vaguely unsettling”. The cruellest take was from James Corden, who likened the truck to Justin Timberlake’s face – a pretty brutal slight on both parties. To be fair, some people leapt to the ugly duckling’s defense. The actor Kelli Maroney said: “It’s adorable and I LOVE it.” Perhaps a resolution of these polarised reactions will be possible by the time the vehicle comes on stream in two years’ time. One Twitter user showed the potential way that America could fall in love with its new national delivery icon: Their take: “FALSE BINARY. IT LOOKS LIKE A DUCK AND THATS WHAT MAKES IT COOL!!!!!!!!!”

  • Biden revokes Trump orders on 'anarchist' cities and more

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump, including one that sought to cut funding from several cities the 45th president deemed “anarchist” havens and another mandating that federal buildings should be designed in a classical aesthetic. Since taking office last month, Biden has revoked dozens of Trump orders and issued dozens more of his own as he’s sought to target foundational aspects of Trump's legacy and promote aspect of his own agenda without going through Congress. The latest slate of revocations targeted a grab-bag of issues, including a few that Trump signed in his last months in office.

  • Pfizer vaccine is 94% effective in real-world study

    In a promising sign for the global fight against COVID-19, the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be about as effective in the real world - as it was in its trials.On Wednesday the first study of the vaccine in the wild - conducted in Israel - found it was 94% effective in preventing the disease.It's now two months into Israel's vaccine rollout, which has been one of the fastest in the world.Until now there's been some uncertainty as to just how effective coronavirus vaccines have been outside the controlled conditions of clinical trials.But Israel's centralized health system provides a rich source of data, showing that among those given both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, there were 94% fewer symptomatic COVID-19 cases across all age groups.Nearly half of Israel's nine million people have already received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and a third have already received both of them.As COVID-19 infections fall, Israel has relaxed its third national lockdown and reopened malls, shops, schools and many workplaces in the past two weeks.Recreational venues like theatres, gyms, hotels and even concerts opened on Sunday, but only for holders of a "Green Pass", a government certificate showing they have either been fully vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19, and presumed immune.Also on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said all eligible Israelis age 16 and older were expected to be vaccinated by the end of March, allowing a full reopening of the economy by as early as April 5.

  • Ford CEO calls on U.S. government to support EV batteries, charging

    Ford Motor Co's Chief Executive on Wednesday called on the U.S. government to support battery production and charging infrastructure development, as he outlined the automaker's plan to develop electric platforms for its top-selling trucks, vans and SUVs. "We need to bring large-scale battery production to the U.S.," Ford CEO Jim Farley said at a financial conference, adding that he planned to highlight the issue in talks with government leaders. President Joe Biden is meeting with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss how to secure supplies of electric vehicle batteries, semiconductors used in vehicles, rare earths and pharmaceuticals.

  • How to Invest Like Warren Buffett in 2021

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors. His incredible market-beating tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and the market-beating investment choices he has made during that time have earned him the moniker The Oracle of Omaha, and it's not hard to see why Buffett's investing advice and stock moves are so closely followed.

  • More than 150 big-name CEOs are backing Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan

    The CEOs of Google, IBM, Goldman Sachs, and Blackstone endorsed a plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks and a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour.

  • East Caribbean Central Bank Conducts ‘Milestone’ Retail Digital Currency Transaction

    The first transaction using "DCash" was conducted at a supermarket in Grenada on Feb. 12.

  • Powell Signals Fed Will Keep Supporting the Economy

    Feb.23 -- Federal Reserve Chairman&nbsp;Jerome Powell&nbsp;signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year. He spoke before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.

  • Murphy Seeks Record $44.8 Billion Election-Year N.J. Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy proposed a record $44.8 billion of spending in his election-year budget, seeking no new taxes or major cuts while funding more assistance for middle-and low-income voters and the state’s first full pension contribution in more than 25 years.Many of Murphy’s fiscal priorities will appeal to the public employee unions that helped get the Democrat elected in 2017. Now seeking a second term in November, Murphy is planning for one-time tax-relief payments to 760,000 households; broader eligibility for senior prescription and child-health programs; expanded free college for students of little means; and down-payment assistance for first-time home buyers.“We have taken a critical look at the operations of government itself to ensure that we are doing things as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Murphy, 63, said in an address delivered via livestream. “New Jersey is done kicking problems down the road. We are solving them.”Murphy’s spending proposal is 8.8% higher than the current 2021 fiscal year, and 29% higher than the one he inherited from Republican predecessor Chris Christie. Federal stimulus helped ease the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on state revenue, while shutdowns were shorter than forecast last summer and significant lockdowns were avoided during the second wave of cases, according to a briefing prepared by the office of state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio.Revenue forecasts for the current fiscal year are $3.2 billion higher than Murphy’s administration predicted, largely because of a one-time boost from a new alternative income tax that allowed business owners to avoid a $10,000 federal cap on state and local income-tax deductions. The tax is expected to be revenue neutral because any amounts paid will eventually result in credits.Deficit BorrowingAt the same time, debt payments loom on Murphy’s unprecedented $4.3 billion in borrowing he said was needed to make up for revenue lost in the pandemic, which hit New Jersey early and hard and continues to hamper the state’s economy. More than 40% of jobs lost still haven’t been recovered, according to treasury data. Sales-tax growth rates that hit 10.8% in January 2019 are less than half that figure two years later.Murphy is proposing a total $1.25 billion in direct homeowner aid against the sting of the nation’s highest property taxes, averaging $9,112 in 2020. The vast majority, $709.9 million, would go to a middle-class tax rebate of as much as $500 per household, as promised when Murphy enacted a millionaire’s tax in September. The checks would arrive starting in July, four months before the election.The pension payment, $6.38 billion, marks a 34% increase over the current fiscal year and matches the actuarially required figure. New Jersey last made a full pension payment in 1996. Both Democratic and Republican governors have skipped or cut contributions to fund tax cuts and other budget priorities. Murphy, a retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, had set a goal to increase the payment to 80% in fiscal 2022 and restore full funding by 2023.“Phil Murphy is truly the Man Of The Hour,” Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey state director for Communications Workers of America, said in a statement. “Governor Murphy has consistently delivered above and beyond all expectations.” The union represents more than 40,000 state workers.Senate Republican Budget Officer Steve Oroho said the spending plan was “focused solely on boosting the governor’s re-election campaign.”“If Governor Murphy is re-elected, it’s an absolute certainty he’ll call for tax increases next year to keep his spending spree going,” Oroho said in a statement.Senator Declan O’Scanlon, a Republican on the budget committee, said Murphy was disingenuous about his claim there were no tax increases in the budget, because payroll taxes, to boost the state’s unemployment fund, will increase on July 1. He also criticized the 11% in revenue from non-recurring sources.“The spending in this budget is nowhere close to sustainable,” O’Scanlon said in a statement.Pension PledgeMurphy’s pension move runs counter to those in other states, with some cutting or postponing contributions amid shortfalls caused by the novel coronavirus. Colorado canceled a $225 million payment for unfunded liabilities that was planned for fiscal 2021. Oklahoma reduced the portion of tax revenues dedicated to its pension system by 25% through fiscal 2022, and Kansas delayed a contribution increase that was scheduled for fiscal 2021, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, a Philadelphia-based non-profit group that researches public-interest matters.U.S. pension plans are more reliant on investment earnings for contributions: In 2020 investment returns made up 71% of revenues for plans, up from 69% in 2019, while employer contributions shrunk, according to the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems, a public-pension trade group.A reliance on investment returns, paired with U.S. equity-market gains, pushed up the funded ratio of the 100 largest plans to 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to actuary Milliman Inc. That’s the highest quarterly mark since Milliman began tracking public plans in 2017. New Jersey’s funded ratio was 41.6% as of July 1, 2019, the recent analysis available, according to data from the state pension and benefits division.Schools, VeteransBesides pensions, education is a top Murphy priority. State aid for kindergarten-through-12th-grade school districts, a form of property-tax relief, accounts for more than one-fifth of total spending. Murphy is proposing a record $9.26 billion, or 7% higher than the current year. Districts use the cash to fill budget gaps and to provide such services as transportation and special education.Murphy’s spending is helped by revenue projections that appeared rosier than previously forecast. Sales-tax collections have climbed 3.9% since August, after dropping 14% between April and July. His budget projects a 2.7% increase in fiscal 2022. Overall state revenue is projected to grow 2.4% to $40.9 billion, driven largely by taxes on incomes and corporations.The plan will also make refundable and double the number of families eligible for the child and dependent care credit; and would expand a property-tax deduction for veterans who served in peacetime, and an earned income-tax credit to senior citizens without dependents by lifting the 64 age cap.New Jersey was among high-cost states hit by the Trump administration’s $10,000 cap on state and local income-tax deductions. Democratic lawmakers have pushed for its repeal. Last year, New Jersey enacted a workaround that allowed businesses to pay an extra tax in exchange for a credit on their personal income taxes. The federal SALT cap only applies to individuals. A half-dozen states, from New York to California, are slated to take up similar measures in 2021.(Updates with Murphy, Republicans’ quotes starting in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Than Any Method Known To Mankind, Says Bill Gates

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates is concerned about Bitcoin’s impact on climate change. What Happened: “Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind,” Gates told CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin in a live-streamed Clubhouse session on Wednesday. Researchers at Cambridge have found that by consuming over 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year, BTC electricity consumption is more than the whole of Argentina. In fact, some critics have argued that when an electric car company like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, it unwittingly may have undermined its environmental image. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Why It Matters: Gates went on to tell Sorkin that there was a more efficient way of doing digital currency that wouldn’t require such high usage of electricity. Gates seemed to hint that a digital currency might be in the works at his foundation. “There are other ways of doing digital currency that our foundation is involved with which are done in local currency,” he said. “The transactions are not secret, they’re reversible. You can’t use it for ransom or things like that, and yet the transaction fees are so low that it's empowering the poorest.” What Else: While the energy requirements to mine and produce Bitcoin are still considerably high, cryptocurrency analytics firm Arcane Research finds that Bitcoin contributes to only 2.3% of digital tech emissions. Bitcoin’s climate footprint of 37Mt CO2 is still minuscule compared to other digital industries. The total GHG emissions from digital tech are estimated to 1600Mt, with Bitcoin contributing to roughly 2.3% of the digital tech emissions. pic.twitter.com/n3hWiFfpxm — Arcane Research (@ArcaneResearch) February 16, 2021 Image: World Economic Forum via Wikicommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% DiscountElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire By 55? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

    Many of us just assume we can't build real wealth, and many leave our retirements up to chance, contributing some sums to 401(k) accounts and/or IRAs and hoping for the best. Well, for starters, you'll want to be investing effectively.

  • California’s net neutrality law is broadband companies’ worst nightmare

    A federal judge cleared the way for California to implement its 2018 net neutrality law, creating a nightmare scenario for broadband companies.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.