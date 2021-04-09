Texas workplace shooting: 1 dead and multiple people shot, including state trooper; suspect charged with murder

Ryan W. Miller and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A suspected gunman in Texas who killed at least one person and wounded five others at cabinet manufacturer was being held Friday on a $1 million bond and charged with murder after he opened fire at the company where he had worked.

Authorities in Texas said Larry Bollin, 27, was arrested Thursday after a manhunt and could face additional charges stemming from the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas.

The Bryan Police Department said it would release the name of the person killed on Friday. The shooter's motive was not immediately known.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper was also shot during the manhunt. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Craig Cummings told reporters Thursday that the trooper was in stable condition but required surgery.

Here's what we know Friday:

What happened during the Bryan shooting?

Bryan police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, one person was dead and five others were wounded. Four were in critical condition and a fifth had a non-life-threatening injury. A sixth person was having an asthma attack and was also taken to a local hospital, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said.

The suspect had left the scene when officers arrived, police said.

Cummings told reporters that the trooper was shot around 3:30 p.m. as he and other law enforcement officials were attempting to take the suspect into custody in the town of Iola, about 30 miles from the cabinet plant

The suspect was taken into custody around 4:20 p.m. near the town of Bedias by Texas Highway Patrol troopers, Cummings said.

An employee from a local business talks on her phone after police released her from the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas on April 8, 2021.
An employee from a local business talks on her phone after police released her from the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas on April 8, 2021.

Who are the victims?

Police have not identified the person who was killed or the injured.

Two of the five people who were wounded at the business were hospitalized in critical condition, while three others were in serious but stable condition, according to a hospital statement.

The trooper who was injured underwent surgery and was stable as of Thursday night, Cummings said.

Who is the suspect?

Bollin, of Iola, is facing at least one murder charge, according to online court records.

Bryan police said Bollin is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets but a motive was not immediately known.

No attorney for Bollin was listed on online court records.

More about Kent Moore Cabinets

Kent Moore Cabinets opened its first store in the 1970s in Texas and now has a staff of nearly 600 employees across the state, the company's website says.

"We continue to strive to build the best custom cabinets specifically designed for discriminating homeowners," the company's website says.

On Facebook, the company wrote that it was "devastated by the tragic events" at the plant in Bryan. "Our thoughts are with our workers and their families, and we ask that you join us in keeping everyone touched by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

The plant is located about 100 miles northwest of Houston and is near Texas A&M University.

What has the reaction been?

The shooting occurred just a day after a former NFL player opened fire at a South Carolina home, killing five people, including two children.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, it is the 14th mass shooting in the U.S. in April. The archive defines mass shooting as four or more people injured or killed, not including the shooter, and includes all mass shootings, not just those in public places.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he was "praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also was praying for the victims, he said on Twitter.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY's Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas shooting at Bryan workplace, updates: Larry Bollin charged

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Employee kills 1, wounds 5 at Texas cabinet business

    A man opened fire at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others before shooting and wounding a state trooper prior to his arrest, authorities said. Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan late Thursday, according to a Bryan Police Department statement. Jail records showed Bollin was charged with murder and being held on a $1 million bond.

  • 1 dead, 5 injured in wake of Texas cabinet plant shooting

    One person was killed and four people were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody. Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. Employees were being interviewed, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said earlier, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

  • Body of man missing for two years found wrapped in carpet, Missouri cops say

    The man’s body was intentionally hidden, police say.

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Texas mass shooting

    Correspondent Jeff Paul joins 'Special Report' with new details on Bryan, Texas shooting

  • Gunman opens fire at Texas cabinet business

    The latest U.S. mass shooting gripped the town of Bryan, Texas on Thursday, when a gunman opened fire at his workplace, Kent Moore Cabinets, some 100 miles northwest of Houston.He killed one and wounded six others before being taken into custody.Four of those injured are in critical condition, according to a tweet from local law enforcement.Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said they did not identify the suspect or a possible motive, but confirmed that he worked at the cabinet making business.“We're processing the crime scene to preserve all the evidence we need to preserve. We're also working to notify next of kin. And we're still interviewing any witnesses that have not been interviewed yet.”Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that a state trooper was among those hurt in the shooting and said the state would assist in prosecuting the gunman.The violent outburst is the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings across the U.S. since mid-March.Eight were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 at a supermarket in Colorado and four at a business complex in California, including a 9-year-old boy.Hours before the Texas shooting, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration proposed limited measures to tackle gun violence.

  • Driver gets 24 years prison for Bayshore crash that killed mother, daughter

    TAMPA — A judge sentenced Cameron Herrin to 24 years in state prison Thursday night, almost three years after the young man sped along Bayshore Boulevard and crashed into a mother and daughter, killing both. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash’s decision came at the end of a long day of testimony, which saw Herrin’s family members and friends take the witness stand to talk about his ...

  • The Texas Apocalypse That Wasn’t

    It’s now been about a month since the state of Texas lifted its mask mandate. To say this was controversial would be an understatement. Critics of the move instantly forecast doom. President Biden set the tone by dubbing the decision “Neanderthal thinking” that would put both Texans and the rest of the country at risk. Legislators in Texas and beyond joined in. Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro called the move part of “Abbott’s desperate political games.” California governor Gavin Newsom said it was “absolutely reckless.” Former Texas congressman and Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke made the rounds on cable television, repeatedly calling the measure a “death warrant” for the state. And the media’s coverage of Governor Greg Abbott’s decision was less than charitable. Mainstream press outlets rushed to talk to any person they could find who opposed the move: scared hospital employees, troubled retail workers, concerned man-on-the-street Texans, every expert and local official who would oppose the measure. CNN ran a straight news headline earnestly asking “What’s behind Texas governor’s ‘Neanderthal thinking’?” And the network’s editor-at-large Chris Cillizza called the decision “head scratching, anti-science.” But in the days and weeks since, something odd happened: The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths went down. The seven-day average of new cases in Texas in early April (3,072 as of April 7) is less than half of what it was when the policy was announced at the start of the March (7,253). The predictions of forthcoming cataclysm, confidently predicted just weeks prior, didn’t materialize. While cases in the United States have dropped precipitously in recent weeks, not all states have seen the same results. Both New York State and Michigan are experiencing major spikes. As of early April, the seven-day average in New York is twice as high as in Texas. The number of new cases in Michigan on April 7 (9,339) was more than triple the number that same day in Texas, despite a population roughly one-third the size. The criticism of Governor Abbott’s decision was particularly egregious because, in many cases, those offering it have handled the pandemic with worse results. Governor Newsom’s California shed about 70,000 jobs in January, and the governor is likely facing a recall. Former Minnesota senator Al Franken took to Twitter to mock Abbott’s move; a month later, his home state has a higher rate of new cases per 100,000 residents than Texas despite the former’s restrictions. Proponents of the mask requirement have said that the only reason cases are declining is because major metropolitan areas such as Austin and Houston still require masks. But doesn’t that validate Abbott’s decision even more thoroughly? If cities can design local solutions that address the issue, why should the state have a heavy hand, too? Why punish smaller municipalities with forced policies that make sense in San Antonio but not in San Gabriel? Many on the political left prefer to talk about lockdowns as if they are the only reasonable response to the pandemic, a simple solution that’s merely a barometer of willpower and responsibility. Just wear a mask! Avoid going outside! Must you be so selfish?! To them, Governor Abbott’s decision is childish and political, playing “own the libs” with people’s lives. But we’ve learned along the way that this simply isn’t true. Lockdowns have enormous consequences, from mental health and youth suicide to physical health and economic devastation. Whether one side of the political aisle chooses to ignore these consequences doesn’t make them any less real. Not only has Governor Abbott’s decision not led to the promises of viral doom, but it has also (by design) addressed these overlooked problems of the pandemic as well. What the realization of Texas’s handling of the virus over the past month should engender in all of us is a spirit of humility — a recognition that, just maybe, we don’t have all the answers. That humility would go a long way the next time a state decides on a different path from what the experts — who haven’t quite had a perfect track record over this past year — might recommend.

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Americans adopted fewer pets from shelters in 2020 as the supply of rescue animals fell

    A volunteer plays with a rescued dog at the San Diego Humane Society on April 21, 2020. Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images CC BY-ND Demand for new pets certainly seemed to spike when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020 and forced many Americans to spend more time isolated. But adoptions from animal shelters and rescues actually fell 17% to approximately 1.6 million in 2020 from over 1.9 million in 2019, according to Shelter Animal Counts, a nonprofit that tracks data regarding animals that spend time in shelters. How did Americans end up welcoming fewer rescued animals into their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic? The short answer is that there weren’t enough furry friends to go around. By April 2020, once most Americans began to spend far more time at home than usual, shelters and rescue organizations across the nation had to compile long wait lists because the number of people ready to adopt or foster animals needing new homes already outpaced the number of animals available. This mismatch between supply and demand occurred partly because 23% fewer pet owners relinquished their companion animals and the number of strays shelter took in fell by 27% in 2020 from 2019. That doesn’t mean that the total number of pet adoptions from all sources, including breeders, stores and informal networks didn’t rise, as anecdotal reports about strong demand for dog trainers would suggest. One of the challenges in understanding the bigger picture of animal adoption and puppy purchases is the lack of a central database housing this information. Several organizations track data separately. They use different methods and often don’t make their data easily accessible. As an anthrozoologist studying human relationships with companion animals, I think people who got new pets had the right idea. Early research results suggest that pets helped people deal with the anxieties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. People dealing with depression and anxiety can benefit from spending time with their companion animals by using their pets as proxies for their own personal experiences. For example, they may express concern for their pet on social media as a way of soliciting interpersonal engagement. In a study I conducted with a colleague at UNLV, we found that most people agreed with statements such as “I tell more stories from my pet’s perspective on social media” and “I am sharing more posts about my pet on social media than before.” While all people may get some protection against feelings of social isolation from having dogs and cats in their homes, people without children may benefit the most. Nearly 91% of the people without children who we surveyed answered yes when asked: “Do you feel your pet helped you or is helping you cope with shelter in place?” Comparatively, around 82% of those with children answered yes. For couples and single people without children, feeding and grooming pets, maintaining routines and – for dog owners – walking regularly can contribute to the consistent schedules that make it easier to stay focused, organized and productive. A study in Australia found that having to walk your dog can keep you more active anytime, including during lockdowns. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shelly Volsche, Boise State University. Read more:Service dogs can help veterans with PTSD – growing evidence shows they may reduce anxiety in practical waysLending a helping paw: Dogs will aid their crying human Shelly Volsche does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Trump 'obviously admired Hitler,' says Anne Frank's stepsister, referring to claims he studied his speeches

    Donald Trump "obviously admired Hitler," according to Anne Frank's stepsister Eva Schloss, referring to claims he kept a copy of Hitler's speeches.

  • Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard

    There will be no reckoning at the Republican National Committee. Three months after former President Donald Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, the GOP is bringing hundreds of donors and several future presidential prospects to the former president's doorstep in south Florida. While a handful of Republican leaders hope to move past Trump's divisive leadership, the location of the invitation-only gathering suggests that the party, at least for now, is not ready to replace Trump as its undisputed leader and chief fundraiser.

  • After the identity of 'Q' may have been revealed in a documentary, QAnon followers are calling it 'fake news'

    An HBO filmmaker thought he uncovered the identity of the QAnon creator, but followers of the conspiracy theory are not convinced.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Princess Cruises is turning its ships into 'offices at sea' with WiFi as fast as land

    SES, Princess Cruises' "connectivity partner," will be launching new satellite constellations later this year.

  • 104-year-old Colombian beats COVID for second time

    A woman more than a century old received cheers from hospital staff in Tunja, Colombia this week after she recovered from the coronavirus for the second time. 104-year-old Carmen Hernandez was discharged after 21 days in the hospital fighting the deadly infection – again.Gina Gomez is a nurse at Hernandez’s care facility."She is an elderly patient with an excellent physical capacity because she resisted the virus for the second time. The first time she was isolated in her nursing home. This time we have the support of the Canelones Clinic. Thank God she has done very well, and she has beaten this virus."The centenarian’s first infection was in June last year.She received her first dose of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in February, and then tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in March.Yamit Noe Hurtado is the manager at San Rafael De Tunja University hospital:"Our doctors classified the case as a re-infection. Fortunately, she recovered quite well. It was a solid work of the scientific team and respiratory therapy team. We are claiming victory."Hernandez returned to her nursing home where the COVID-19 hero will soon receive her second dose of the vaccine after it was delayed due to her reinfection.

  • Sophie Turner praises Taylor Swift's song 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' which is largely suspected to be about the actress' husband Joe Jonas

    The scathing breakup song, which Swift likely wrote in 2008, seems to reference her famously messy split from Jonas.

  • U.S. Army Corps may reveal fate of Dakota Access pipeline at hearing

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lay out its recommendations on the Dakota Access oil pipeline at a federal court hearing on Friday, and the industry has grown worried that President Joe Biden's administration will decide to shut it. It is the largest pipeline out of the Bakken region, where more than 1 million barrels of oil are produced daily. The pipeline drew fierce opposition from climate activists and Native American tribes, with months of protests.

  • An ex-Fox News host walked out a BBC interview after clashing with a Black activist over Georgia's restrictive voting laws

    Commentator Aisha Mills claimed Eric Bolling was faking his concern for Black businesses, and he was not pleased.