Texas workplace shooting suspect faces more charges

A Texas man accused of opening fire Thursday at the cabinet company facility where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others, was charged with more counts, officials said Friday.

Timothy Smith, 40, was killed in the shooting at the Kent Moore Cabinets facility in Bryan, police said Friday.

Larry Bollin, 27, is accused in the workplace shooting and of shooting and wounding a Texas trooper in a neighboring county during the subsequent manhunt.

Bollin had been charged with murder, and on Friday, police said he was also charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

The trooper who was shot and wounded has been identified as Juan Rojas Tovar.

Tovar is in serious but stable condition at a hospital, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A motive in the shooting was not clear.

Smith's sister, Brittany Jackl of Florida, told NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin that the family is in shock and can't understand why he was killed. Smith, the father of two sons, had been working there for a couple of years, she said.

"He used to send me Snapchats all the time from work, saying, ‘This is where I work and this is who I work with,'" Jackl told the station. "He was honestly proud of where he worked, and I was proud of him."

Of the five people wounded in the mass shootiing, one was in the hospital in critical but stable condition and two were in stable condition Friday, Bryan police said. Two others have been released from the hospital.

Bryan is a city of a little more than 84,000 around 85 miles northeast of Austin and northwest of Houston.