Texas World War II veterans honored in 88th Honor Flight Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The 88th Honor Flight Austin left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Wednesday.

The flight is taking 11 World War II veterans on a "trip of a lifetime" to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that honor their service.

This special flight is in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

Veterans got through airport security with their guardians.

They all went together to their gate, other airport passengers thanking them for their service along the way.