Texas young father of six shot and killed by suspected car burglars: reports

An Arlington, Texas father of six, with a baby on the way, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning after encountering suspects who were breaking into cars in his neighborhood, according to reports.

Arlington Police were dispatched to a home on Prentice Street at about 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, to investigate a shooting.

Arlington, Texas police said a 36-year-old man, later identified as Ali Ismail, was shot and killed in his driveway on Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who was inside an SUV parked in his driveway, and unresponsive.

DALLAS POLICE OPEN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AFTER CLOUDED LEOPARD ESCAPES FROM ZOO EXHIBIT

Fox station KDFW in Dallas reported the man was Ali Ismail, who police added was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the department, a preliminary investigation discovered there were two men breaking into parked vehicles in the neighborhood Ismail lived in.

Arlington, Texas police responded to a shooting on Prentice Street on Tuesday morning.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Ismail pulled into his driveway, investigators noted, when one of the suspects was in the driveway.

MAN SEXUALLY ASSAULTED TEXAS GIRL AFTER TAKING HER FROM DALLAS MAVERICKS GAME IN TRAFFICKING SCHEME: COPS

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at Ismail several times before both suspects fled the neighborhood and headed east on Prentice Street.

Investigators are in the process of talking to homeowners in the neighborhood to find any surveillance footage from security cameras to help find the suspects.

No arrests have been made in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

TEXAS GIRL TRAFFICKED FROM DALLAS MAVERICKS GAME LISTED AS A 'RUNAWAY' BEFORE NUDE PHOTOS SURFACED

The Arlington Police Department did not immediately respond to questions regarding the incident on Tuesday.

KDFW reported that Ismail moved to the Dallas area from Wisconsin in 2008 and owned a trucking company called Panda Logistics.

Along with a trucking company, Ismail had six children, the oldest being 13, and a baby on the way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was an honest guy, friendly, and hardworking guy. He worked hard to get his own company. He's a guy who is raising his kids, you know, a family man," Mustafa Yasiin, a friend of Ismail’s told KDFW. "We're seeking justice."