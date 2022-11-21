Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) Stock's 28% Dive Might Signal An Opportunity But It Requires Some Scrutiny

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) shares are down a considerable 28% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 133%.

After such a large drop in price, Texchem Resources Bhd may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.8x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Texchem Resources Bhd as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Texchem Resources Bhd's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 122%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 16% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Texchem Resources Bhd is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

The softening of Texchem Resources Bhd's shares means its P/E is now sitting at a pretty low level. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Texchem Resources Bhd's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Texchem Resources Bhd has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Texchem Resources Bhd. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

